Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

Sky Bet Ebor Festival: David Ord on York's showpiece event

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat August 16, 2025 · 28 min ago

Somewhere in my mum’s loft is a box of old racecards.

There’s also a rocking horse, which in her more sombre moments, she reminds me will have to come down when she’s gone and, as she reminds me, better people than me have tried and failed to achieve the feat over the years.

I‘m not worried about that right now. But the 1978 William Hill Sprint Championship card. I’d like that. My dad wrote ‘David’s first raceday” on it.

It was won by Solinus. The winning trophy is currently available on ebay for $2,899.99 with the warning the vendor may not ship to the United Kingdom.

Fear not vendor. If I couldn’t afford one of Frankie Dettori’s HWPA gongs at his auction, I won’t be digging deep for this one.

But it’s got me reminiscing. I don’t think I’ve missed an Ebor Festival, or at least part of one, since that first visit.

So that makes next week’s my 47th trip down the A64 – no 46th, Damn you the waterlogging of 2008.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING