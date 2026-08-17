Sky Bet Ebor Festival best bets: Sporting Life Podcast team tips

Our Sporting Life Podcast team offered up their best bets for this week's Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

FRAN BERRY – Limestone (Sky Bet Melrose, Saturday) I’d definitely put in a good word for Emit, trained by Joseph O’Brien, in the Sky Bet Ebor. He’s 11/1 now and I think he’s a horse who has been brought along gradually this season. He looked quite big for his initial runs this term and ran very well at Royal Ascot. Over a mile-and-six on Saturday I think he can be a big player. But over the same course-and-distance and from the same yard, my best bet is LIMESTONE in the Sky Bet Melrose. On our recent filming trip there Joseph did say this horse, having won the Queen’s Vase before bombing out in the Grand Prix de Paris, looked to be on a good mark off 105. He was keen to make full use of it and Ryan Moore has already been booked to ride. I also like Al Azd in the Assured Data Protection Handicap if he rocks up there on Friday, he also has an entry at Hamilton. The form of his Ascot win is exceptionally strong and if he turned up at York off a nine pounds higher mark then I think he’ll be hard to beat given Ger Lyons’ horse, Diego El Queso, is second favourite and they wouldn’t be in the same parish with their corresponding form against Irish horses for me.

DAVID JOHNSON – Toca Madera (Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap, Wednesday) After his run in the Stewards’ Cup I said I wanted to back TOCA MADERA wherever he turned up next and I’m pleased to see he is declared in the opening five-and-a-half furlong race on Wednesday. He’s a winner over five furlongs at Doncaster this year, obviously saw the six furlongs out well at Goodwood I think the trip on Wednesday will be absolutely fine. He’s run well at York on a few previous occasions and I feel with a bit more luck he might have won the Stewards’ Cup. He got caught on the rail and just as the principals were making their move, was stuck in traffic and absolutely stormed home. That suggested he’s definitely on a mark from which he can win races, the handicapper has left him on 96 and crucially he has a nice draw in four. Obviously it’s an open race, you’re going to need plenty of luck, but Toca Madera is a winner-waiting-to-happen from this rating and I’ll start this particular project on Wednesday.

Listen to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Podcast