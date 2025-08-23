Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York review: Tarriance wins Melrose thriller

A review of the rest of the action from York on the fourth and final day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
Tarriance takes Melrose thriller
Tarriance (5/1) provided Andrew Balding with his third success in six runnings of the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap.
Partnered by Colin Keane, Tarriance was settled in the second half of midfield as Cape Breton and Richard Kingscote, wearing the second Juddmonte silks, took the field along but there was to be no repeat of the Sussex Stakes.
Cape Breton was headed by runners on either side as they raced down the centre of the track with Daiquiri Bay and Tarriance closest to the stands and Many Men (9/2 favourite) challenging on the inner.
Tarriance had appeared to be travelling with some ease but had to knuckle down and fight having seen off the challenge of Daiquiri Bay. He and Many Men drew closer together with the latter under a full Oisin Murphy drive and it was neck and neck all the way to the wire with a photo needed to separate the pair.
When the call did come in favour of Tarriance, the winning distance was the bare minimum of a nose.
Daiquiri Bay was three and a half lengths back in third with Sea of Kings fourth.
