There's an update on Paddington as he prepares to bid for a remarkable fifth Group One win in succession in the £1million Juddmonte International but he's in deep this time against the likes of Mostahdaf and Desert Crown.

Positive noises too around Savethelastdance in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and a possible three-pronged attack on the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur. Alexandroupolis is among that trio - is he a dark horse for the Betfred St Leger?

Updates elsewhere on other stable stars with City Of Troy potentially set to run on the dirt at Santa Anita in the autumn before being brought back for a Triple Crown campaign in Europe next season.

And Kyprios is progressing well, the star stayer could be ready to return in the Irish St Leger.

For all the news watch the video below: