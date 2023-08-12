Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch Aidan O'Brien on his York team
Watch Aidan O'Brien on his York team

Sky Bet Ebor Festival: Aidan O'Brien preview

By Sporting Life
16:24 · SAT August 12, 2023

Oli Bell sat down with Aidan O'Brien to get the inside track on his team for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

There's an update on Paddington as he prepares to bid for a remarkable fifth Group One win in succession in the £1million Juddmonte International but he's in deep this time against the likes of Mostahdaf and Desert Crown.

Positive noises too around Savethelastdance in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and a possible three-pronged attack on the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur. Alexandroupolis is among that trio - is he a dark horse for the Betfred St Leger?

Updates elsewhere on other stable stars with City Of Troy potentially set to run on the dirt at Santa Anita in the autumn before being brought back for a Triple Crown campaign in Europe next season.

And Kyprios is progressing well, the star stayer could be ready to return in the Irish St Leger.

For all the news watch the video below:

Aidan O'Brien: My York Ebor Festival team

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING