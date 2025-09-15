Menu icon
Shazani - one of the 40/1 winners
Sky Bet customer wins £94,000 from two small-stake Lucky 31s

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon September 15, 2025 · 2h ago

A Sky Bet customer walked away with just short of £94,000 from two small-stake multiple bets on Sunday.

The selections were Arizona Blaze (7/1), The Dark Baron (40/1), Shazani (40/1) and Fair Dinkum (10/1). The only loser in the bets was Saint Lawrence who was unplaced in the 3.00 at Doncaster.

Shazani's win in the 'Leger Legends' at Doncaster was all the more remarkable as the horse was ridden by 57-year-old retired jockey Gary Bardwell, who was claiming a second victory in the event having recovered from a heart attack 18 months ago.

The Sky Bet punter placed 30p and 25p each-way Lucky 31s on the five and won £71,118.84 and £22,877.90. The latter bet was at SP, with Arizona Blaze returning 11/2 and The Dark Baron 22/1.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “Super Sunday usually refers to football but is the perfect description of this customer’s afternoon.

"They deserve a bumper pay-out after finding two 40/1 winners."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING