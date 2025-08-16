Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Rosallion heading to new Group One

The brilliant miler, second to Qirat in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, was due to run in Sunday’s Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville but was ruled out by a stone bruise.

Now all roads will hopefully lead to the new seven furlong Group One at the Knavesmire.

The trainer told Unibet on Saturday: “It’s not a big issue and he’s pretty much come sound already and I’m very hopeful of getting to York. It’s a shame he couldn’t go to the Jacques Le Marois but he just wasn’t right enough to do any travelling.

“York just gives us another eight days and hopefully we won’t have to wait long to see the best of him. He’ll be out as normal next week and gunning for York.”