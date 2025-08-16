Menu icon
Sean Levey gives Rosallion a pat after his Royal Ascot win
Rosallion - set to head to York

Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Rosallion heading to new Group One

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat August 16, 2025 · 2h ago

Richard Hannon is very hopeful Rosallion will be fit to take his chance in the Group One Sky Bet City Of York Stakes next Saturday.

The brilliant miler, second to Qirat in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, was due to run in Sunday’s Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville but was ruled out by a stone bruise.

Now all roads will hopefully lead to the new seven furlong Group One at the Knavesmire.

The trainer told Unibet on Saturday: “It’s not a big issue and he’s pretty much come sound already and I’m very hopeful of getting to York. It’s a shame he couldn’t go to the Jacques Le Marois but he just wasn’t right enough to do any travelling.

“York just gives us another eight days and hopefully we won’t have to wait long to see the best of him. He’ll be out as normal next week and gunning for York.”

