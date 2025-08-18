Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Qirat and Seagulls Eleven City Of York supplemented

The seven furlong contest is being run as a Group One for the first time this week and 13 horses feature among the six-day acceptors.

Qirat sprang a 150/1 surprise in the Qatar Sussex Stakes last time, beating Rosallion despite being primarily in the race as a pacemaker for Field Of Gold. Seagulls Eleven also won at Goodwood, producing a career-best effort to land the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Rosallion is all set to run at York too having been forced out of the Prix Jacques Le Marois at the weekend because of a bruised foot.

Summer Mile winner Never So Brave is another leading fancy at York, along with Prix Jean Prat runner-up Maranoa Charlie for France.

Annaf, Audience, Lake Forest, Quinault, Ten Bob Tony, Cosmic Year, Ides Of March and Exactly complete the potential field.