Qirat wins the Sussex Stakes at 150/1 under Richard Kingscote

Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Qirat and Seagulls Eleven City Of York supplemented

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon August 18, 2025 · 3h ago

Qirat and Seagulls Eleven have been supplemented into Saturday’s Saturday’s Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

The seven furlong contest is being run as a Group One for the first time this week and 13 horses feature among the six-day acceptors.

Qirat sprang a 150/1 surprise in the Qatar Sussex Stakes last time, beating Rosallion despite being primarily in the race as a pacemaker for Field Of Gold. Seagulls Eleven also won at Goodwood, producing a career-best effort to land the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Rosallion is all set to run at York too having been forced out of the Prix Jacques Le Marois at the weekend because of a bruised foot.

Summer Mile winner Never So Brave is another leading fancy at York, along with Prix Jean Prat runner-up Maranoa Charlie for France.

Annaf, Audience, Lake Forest, Quinault, Ten Bob Tony, Cosmic Year, Ides Of March and Exactly complete the potential field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

