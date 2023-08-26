Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Kinross wins again

Kinross recorded back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes to provide Frankie Dettori with a winning farewell to the the Knavesmire.
The rider, in action at the track for the final time in his dazzling career, had few anxious moments aboard the 9/4 favourite who was travelling strongly throughout in the group racing down the centre of the track.
They were to dominate the finish but such was Kinross's own superiority, Dettori was able to salute the crowd long before the winning post and his three-quarters-of-a-length success.
Audience (20/1) battled on well for second ahead of Sandrine (28/1) and Isaac Shelby (11/2).
"He's my favourite horse in training at the moment, he's super consistent and I love him to death," a delighted winning rider told ITV Racing. "He never runs a bad race and what a fitting moment if he is my final York winner...although I will try for another in the Ebor!
"It's difficult but we have this one in the bag and we can have a flying dismount now."
Beckett added: "He's an extraordinary horse, we won't have another like him. This race has to become a Group One. Kinross is a proven Group One horse, with proven Group Two horses behind him and Britain needs a Group One seven furlong race. It will be too late for him sadly but that's okay and I'm pleased he's raising the profile of the race.
"I very much hope we can make the Breeders' Cup happen again this year, he'll go to the Foret in between, you never know he might go somewhere else too but that will depend on him and how the ground shapes up. I said he had a sore foot going into Goodwood, he had a shoe off for a week afterwards. He's done this on one piece of work and has an amazing constitution."
