Sky Bet City Of York Stakes: Kinross wins again

Kinross recorded back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes to provide Frankie Dettori with a winning farewell to the the Knavesmire.

The rider, in action at the track for the final time in his dazzling career, had few anxious moments aboard the 9/4 favourite who was travelling strongly throughout in the group racing down the centre of the track. They were to dominate the finish but such was Kinross's own superiority, Dettori was able to salute the crowd long before the winning post and his three-quarters-of-a-length success. Audience (20/1) battled on well for second ahead of Sandrine (28/1) and Isaac Shelby (11/2).

