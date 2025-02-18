Sky Bet City Of York Stakes granted Group One status

Group One sprint winner Kinross and Breeders' Cup Mile winner Space Blues are recent winners of the York contest, while the likes of local heroine Highfield Princess and Lockinge winner Audience have been placed. Such luminaries confirm that seven furlongs is open to those who have campaigned at both shorter and longer trips.

It is the first all age, seven-furlong race to gain Group One status in Great Britain and Ireland, with its timing allowing the runners to also compete in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in early October, over the same distance.

Staged over seven furlongs on the final day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival (Saturday 23 August in 2025), the newly elevated race will offer a record £600,000 in prize money for its first running at the highest level. This is a 20% increase on the support already given to the race as a Group Two, since the sport returned post pandemic.

The upgrade was agreed at the annual meeting of the European Pattern Committee, after the consistent investment in prize money by the York Race Committee and partners Sky Bet had drawn top-quality contenders and so established the credentials of the race.

A development pathway to Ebor Festival success has been established with the news that York Racecourse will stage the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes, a Group Three race also over seven furlongs.

To cement this pathway, the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion will offer a ‘Run For Free’ incentive for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes, with connections of the winning horse in June refunded their August entry fees in full once they have competed in the Group One contest.

Speaking about the upgrade, Chairman of the York Race Committee, Bridget Guerin, said: “This is simply fantastic news and a real credit to everyone involved, especially our valued partners, Sky Bet, who have made a significant investment to help us build the prize fund and status of the City of York Stakes. My thanks to the European Pattern Committee and to all the connections who have supported the race and so helped it achieve this new status. It means racing fans can look forward to a Group One race on all four days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, alongside our programme which features so many fabulous races, such as the Sky Bet Ebor itself. The recent news that the Juddmonte International has been rated the Longines World’s Best Race, shows the global resonance of our Group One contests and that can only be amplified by the latest addition to their ranks.”

With reference to the latest Group Three on the Knavesmire, William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course said: “The Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes becomes the thirtieth Pattern race of our season and the fourth to benefit from the support of Al Basti Equiworld Dubai. Staged over the same seven furlongs as our new Group One, it offers an ideal opportunity for horses to test themselves over course and distance, with an eye to returning in August. The offer of a refund on August entry fees for the winner will hopefully be a further temptation to step up in class.“

The case for the upgrade to Group One was made by Director of International Racing and Racing Development at the British Horseracing Authority, Ruth Quinn, who commented: “It really is a significant achievement to see the City of York upgraded to Group One, with this having been our long-term and ambitious plan as the race gradually climbed through the ranks from Listed status. York has been a patient and consistent supporter of the long-term strategy to develop this race into Britain’s seven-furlong Group One race, only the second of its kind in Europe.”

On behalf of Sky Bet as sponsors, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners added: “Sky Bet is immensely proud of our partnership with York Racecourse, it looks to deliver top drawer, competitive action for our customers to follow both online and on the track. To see the collective investment in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes recognised by this upgrade is just tremendous. Sky Bet Ebor day really is now the perfect blend for us."