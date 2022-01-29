Ben Linfoot takes a look at the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on January 29 and draws up a shortlist of six from the initial entries for the £100,000 handicap.

Enqarde (Sky Bet odds 9/1) The Sky Bet Chase seems just the sort of race Dr Richard Newland should do well in so it’s a little surprising to see that he’s had just two runners in it before: Carrickmines and Mart Lane – and both were pulled-up. Mind you, they were both outsiders and such a tag looks unlikely to be hung around the neck of Newland’s ENQARDE who is one of the early ante-post favourites for the race at 9/1 on the back of an impressive victory in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time out. He’s gone up 9lb for that win to a mark of 137, but he bolted up at Haydock and a flat, left-handed, galloping test clearly suits. Three miles on better ground might ask a question of him, but the softer it is the better his chance.

Enqarde looks a chaser on the improve for Dr Newland

Kapcorse (Sky Bet odds 9/1) The other one of real interest towards the head of the betting is Paul Nicholls’ KAPCORSE who looked a seriously improved version on himself on his first start in a year at Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy meeting. An authoritative winner of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase by five-and-a-half lengths, he travelled supremely well that day and jumped with real gusto. That form has worked out well with the fifth and sixth home, Killer Clown and Kalooki, winning subsequently and if he’s in the same form a rise of 8lb to 139 might not be enough to stop him. He has had his injury problems, but he’s barely had a go at three miles in his life and after just five chasing starts he’s seductively unexposed for a nine-year-old.

Kapcorse returned from a year off with a bang

Does He Know (Sky Bet odds 12/1) Kim Bailey has a very good record in staying chases at Doncaster; he’s eight from 28 at 28.57% in Town Moor steeplechases run in excess of 2m6f and one of those wins includes The Rainbow Hunter in this very race. It’s interesting, then, to see Bailey’s DOES HE KNOW potentially lined up for his handicap debut in this race from a perch of 147. A 20-length fifth in the Ballymore behind Bob Olinger was his sign-off run from a successful novice hurdling campaign but he looks a better chaser having won at Chepstow and Cheltenham before Threeunderthrufive reversed form with him back at Prestbury Park. He’ll need to brush up his jumping a little to win a handicap of this nature, but he looks a solid stayer on the up and he brings the unexposed novice element to the table in its purest form. Click here for Sky Bet Chase betting with the sponsors

Cap Du Nord (Sky Bet odds 16/1) CAP DU NORD was on such a crest of a wave this time last year that he was sent off the 4/1 favourite for the Sky Bet Chase. He might’ve won it, too, but for a mistake two out, in the end settling for a three-and-three-quarter length third. He hasn’t run to that level since in five subsequent starts over fences, but he is 10lb lower now which immediately makes him of interest. He didn’t run badly in fourth in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton in November but was then well below form when 7lb claimer Ellis Collier rode him at Kempton at Christmas. The cheekpieces were left off that day, but I’d expect him to sport them back at Doncaster and he’s too well handicapped to rule out for a shrewd operation.

Janika (Sky Bet odds 25/1) Talking of well-handicapped horses, JANIKA has suddenly dropped 10lb in two runs this season and he’s now looking a handicapper to be well aware of off a number of 148. An unlucky second at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival in a handicap chase off a rating of 156, he ran fifth in the Coral Cup off 145 at last year’s Festival when reverting to hurdles as Nicky Henderson tried to find the best route with him. Now the handicapper has cut him some slack over fences handicap chases look the way to go and he shaped better than his finishing position when seventh at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Unexposed at three miles, he’s one of a trio of intriguing entries for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede (the others being Fusil Raffles and Caribean Boy) as they try to gain compensation for L’Ami Serge’s 2018 reverse in this race when Davy Russell somehow conjured a defeat from the jaws of victory on the 13/8 favourite.

Hurricane Harvey (Sky Bet odds 25/1) Finally, HURRICANE HARVEY for Fergal O’Brien. This horse has to jump better if he’s going to win one of these, there is no doubt, but he has an engine on him and if he puts in a clear round he’s got a nice pot in him at some stage. He put in his best ever run over fences at Doncaster when he won the Grade 2 December Novices’ Chase in that month in 2020, but, rated 144 after that, he’s struggled to make an impact in handicaps. He’s another that has dropped down to an attractive rating, though, now 12lb below his highest mark, so if the return to Town Moor does prove the catalyst for an improved round of fencing he could be dangerous. As an aside, he was sent off the 9/2 favourite with Cap Du Nord for this season’s Badger Beers and finished a position in front of him in third.