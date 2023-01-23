Ga Law is 5/1 joint-favourite with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Chase after 22 horses stood their ground at the six-day declaration stage.

Jamie Snowden’s charge has already snared one valuable pot this season, the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, and heads the market alongside Into Overdrive. That progressive eight-year-old won the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby over Christmas for the Mark Walford team. Nicky Henderson’s Dusart currently tops the weights and the trainer also has Mister Coffey still in the race too. Cap Du Nord is another leading fancy, while notable horses taken out on Monday included French Paradoxe, Stolen Silver, Mr Incredible, Doyen Breed and Threeunderfive.

Brian Ellison reports last year's surprise winner Windsor Avenue to be on course to defend his title. He said: "He ran really well at Newcastle, but then he finished lame the last time he ran and we found out afterwards he was sore in his knees. “Hopefully we’ve got him back. He’s definitely working really well and we’ve managed to not miss anything with the bad weather, which is good. It’s a hot race and he has been frustrating, but he is in great form and when he’s on-song we know he’s a good horse.”

Windsor Avenue (right) winning the Sky Bet Chase