He was sent off a 5/2 chance in division one of the LSL Racing 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle with Paul Nicholls’ Order Of Time the 1/2 favourite to make a winning hurdling debut himself.

However, he was keen in front through the race and was readily picked off by the five-year-old winner who landed a Windsor bumper on his final start of last season.

“It was very nice; he did everything nicely and went through the race really well. Dan was saying he made that ground look like it was good,” the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing.

“Sam was probably doing plenty on the front end, his horse was probably a bit fresh, but our lad settled really well and has a lot going for him. I was keen to keep a bit of company for as long as I could, but he was very good at the last."