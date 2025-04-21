Skelton and Mullins latest after racing at Plumpton on Easter Monday

Predictably most of the attention was on Westport Cove, trained by Willie Mullins, and Asta La Pasta, trained by Dan Skelton, but Nicholls will no doubt have taken some satisfaction in upstaging the pair.

Sans Bruit is an habitual front-runner but Jay Tidball was content to allow Nico de Boinville and Westport Cove to make the running while Harry Skelton anchored Asta La Pasta, a winner at Ayr, in rear.

Asta La Pasta never left the back of the field, not helped by the odd error, while Westport Cove and Sans Bruit were still in front approaching the closing stages. Sans Bruit impressively jumped into the lead at the second last and soon opened up by a couple of lengths.

Westport Cove tried to rally after the last but his efforts were in vain as he was passed first by Matterhorn and then, having seen off JPR One, by the fast-finishing Aucunrisque.

The winning distances were two and a quarter lengths and one and a quarter lengths.

Tidball told Sky Sports Racing: "It's the biggest win of my career, a big thanks to Paul for putting the confidence in me to let me ride.

"It was a pleasure, he didn't miss a beat and I can't fault him. The plan was to make it, half missed the start and he's a horse who normally when he's in behind other horses he tends to race quite freely but we went such a nice gallop that he relaxed and the race panned out perfectly for him.

"The way the race went for him he was never doing too much, I was always in my comfort zone and he was brilliant."

Sans Bruit won at Aintree earlier in the month and Nicholls revealed that he hadn't been keen to run, saying: "It surprised me to be honest with you. His owner Andy Peake, who is away, was dead keen to run I wasn't so keen even up to a couple of days ago. My head lad at the second yard who rides him every day said he's flying so we let him take his chance.

"Fair play to Harry Cobden as well, I hope I gave him one yesterday in letting him off Afadil because of the weight and he was happy enough to let Jay ride him because he could see that we needed 5 lb off the 9 lb penalty; Cobden is not just a top class jockey, he's a good team player as well so thanks to Harry for that.

"Matterhorn ran well, I'd say it was nearly a career best for him. We trained him for today. Hate beating your other owners' horses but sometimes you have to. I find it hard when you run two, how Willie copes when you run five, six or more....but sometimes when you've got £100,000 races like this, it's the way it unfolds. I was pleased with both horses.

"Sans Bruit will have a holiday now, the other lad will probably run through the summer.

"A little mention for Jay, he gave that a fantastic ride. We talked about all the different scenarios, he listened, he got a super lead and didn't panic. He's been with us for about a year and is just beginning to come to light and will ride plenty more winners."