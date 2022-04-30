The evergreen gelding was a winner last time out when taking the Prix d’Harcourt at the same track in early April, defeating both Sealiway and Mare Australis to retain his title in the Group Two event.

That smart performance came on going described as very soft, something the seven-year-old seems to relish, but Reynier is confident he will be equally as competitive on Longchamp turf currently labelled good to soft and pointed to wins on better ground in the Prix Exbury and the Prix d’Ispahan as evidence.

“I’m very happy with him and the way he came back from the Prix d’Harcourt,” he said.

“He feels really good and there’s no rain but the Prix Exbury was run on good ground, the Prix d’Ispahan was run on good ground and the Ganay will be run on good ground so I think if we are waiting on the rain, we’d never run him again.

“That’s part of the game and we know he is very competitive, even on good ground, but when he recovers it takes a little longer.”

Skalleti has a particularly solid record at Longchamp, with his seven runs at the track resulting in six victories, and Reynier is expecting jockey Maxime Guyon to employ his usual last-gasp tactics.

“The only time he got beaten the ground was terrible – patchy and sticky,” the trainer said.

“He won the Prix d’Ispahan there on good ground so I’m not really bothered by it now, there will be enough pace with Sealiway and Mare Australis, who won the Ganay wall to wall last year.

“The race should be run at a decent pace so we will be waiting at the back as usual and waiting for the same finish as last time.”

Skalleti has won 18 of the 25 races he has contested throughout his career and though advancing in years, he has thus far shown no signs of losing his ability.

“It’s not very often you get horses who for many years are so competitive, he was a nice four-year-old, a competitive five- and six-year-old and now at seven he’s still very competitive,” Reynier said.

“It’s great to be able to keep him at that level, one day he’ll go a little slower but right now he’s just amazing.

“We had a really good feeling about him before the d’Harcourt, he was in great shape and he’s in exactly the same shape so I am very hopeful for Sunday.”

Joseph O’Brien’s State of Rest will travel over from Ireland for the contest, his first run since prevailing in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October.