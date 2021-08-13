Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy's Newbury Friday rides and Ebor Festival snippets

Oisin Murphy misses the ride on Masekela on Saturday due to suspension, but he has York Ebor Festival news and talks us through his Friday Newbury rides.

York latest: Decision to be made on Alcohol Free Alcohol Free has been left in the Juddmonte International at the six-day stage for York next Wednesday and we’ll see if she turns up for day one of the Ebor Festival. If she does she’ll have to prove she stays and everyone is asking me the same questions again! I was very confident she’d stay a mile and she’s proven that after winning the Coronation Stakes and the Sussex Stakes this season – but 10 furlongs and a little bit more asks another question of her. With cover she’ll relax, but St Mark’s Basilica could scare plenty away so we could be looking at a small field.

These are the things Andrew Balding will be weighing up with the owner and Jeff Smith has won this race before with Arabian Queen – who was a Queen Mary winner over five furlongs at two, so it was quite phenomenal she stayed twice that distance as she got older. I’d love to ride her in the race, it was a fantastic feeling when I won it with Roaring Lion back in 2018, so it would be great to have another live chance at such a prestigious Group One. Dragon Symbol goes for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on the Friday for a sprint that is really shaping up to be a brilliant race. He came out of Goodwood really well and though he’ll have to reverse form with Suesa hopefully he won’t get stuck behind the wrong ones on this occasion – that’s the key. As for the others we’ve got Imperial Fighter for the Acomb – he worked well on Wednesday – I like him, Berkshire Shadow would be another one to wait and see for in the Gimcrack, I’m not sure if he runs yet, and we’ve got plenty in the handicaps that I’ll go through in detail in the daily York blog next week.

Suspension hurts with missing Masekela I’m ruled out of Saturday’s racing due to a suspension which is a real blow as I would’ve been on Masekela in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury. He was unlucky last time at Newmarket. The winner, Native Trail, just got first run on him and Masekela flew to the line in second. In good form at home, he’s a horse we really like and I think Newbury will really suit him. Hopefully William Buick can bring him home.

The winners continued to go in for me last weekend and it was great to get a treble on the board at Newmarket. Storm Damage is a lovely horse and if he learns to relax he could really go a long way. Perhaps in a better race it will give him a better chance to switch off. Neptune Legend improved for being gelded and he did relax. He found a rhythm and hopefully he can improve from this as he was an expensive yearling, while Dancing Harry bolted up for Roger Charlton to complete the hat-trick. Things got a bit quieter early in the week. Technique was beaten a head in the Listed Upavon Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury on Wednesday and she had a very good trip, probably a better one than the winner. She just got done on the line and there were no excuses for her.

FRIDAY NEWBURY RIDES KINDNESS – 1.07 Newbury

A No Nay Never filly for Ed Walker, she was very green first time out. She goes well at home so hopefully she’ll show up much better in the opening fillies’ novice on Friday. FRANKLIN WILLIAM – 1.40 Newbury

He’s a newcomer I really like and have been looking forward to. A son of Frankel, he’s been on the grass and he worked very well. You never know what’s in these type of maidens but I’d be hopeful he’ll be on the premises. SIYATA – 2.45 Newbury

Hopefully the ground stays good for her in the seven-furlong handicap. She’s improving and was a cosy winner under me at Ffos Las last time out, a win she went up 4lb for. I like her, she gets the 6lb weight-for-age allowance and I’d say she’s my best chance of a winner on the card. TARDIS – 3.20 Newbury

This is a very big field of 19 for a fillies’ Listed race and it could be a bit of a cavalry charge. I’m not convinced there are any superstars in there, we’ll see, so we’ll be trying to get her a bit of black type. BERKSHIRE PHOENIX – 3.55 Newbury

He’s been very disappointing on the track but he works much better at home so we’re hopeful he’s better than his mark of 69. Andrew’s put blinkers on him and he drops back from six furlongs so hopefully the headgear gets his mind on the job quickly. Hopefully he’s worth doing the light weight for. NEENEE’S CHOICE – 4.30 Newbury