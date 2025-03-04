Sixmilebridge set to be disqualified from Cheltenham win

Sixmilebridge appears set to be disqualified from his Cheltenham Festival Trials day victory in January after trainer Fergal O'Brien revealed he had tested positive for a banned raceday substance.

The six-year-old landed the Grade Two Classic Novices’ Hurdle on his last visit to Prestbury Park, beating Potters Charm by eight and a half lengths under Kielan Woods. He has since produced a positive test, something his trainer attributes to a joint injection that had not metabolised as expected and was still present in his system when he ran. Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “We’ve had a positive A sample and a positive B sample. Other than that, the BHA is still doing ongoing investigations,We know that he had a joint injection three weeks before Cheltenham Trials day and we’re fairly certain that’s where it’s come from.

