Sixmilebridge set to be disqualified from Cheltenham win

Sixmilebridge appears set to be disqualified from his Cheltenham Festival Trials day victory in January after trainer Fergal O'Brien revealed he had tested positive for a banned raceday substance.
The six-year-old landed the Grade Two Classic Novices’ Hurdle on his last visit to Prestbury Park, beating Potters Charm by eight and a half lengths under Kielan Woods.
He has since produced a positive test, something his trainer attributes to a joint injection that had not metabolised as expected and was still present in his system when he ran.
Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “We’ve had a positive A sample and a positive B sample. Other than that, the BHA is still doing ongoing investigations,We know that he had a joint injection three weeks before Cheltenham Trials day and we’re fairly certain that’s where it’s come from.
“It’s disappointing for the owners and I apologise to the owners, it’s disappointing to the jockey, Kielan Woods, and everyone at home is pretty devastated about it. We have to put it right now and that’s what we’re going to try to do. He’s not excreted (the medication) as well as he should’ve done, or we thought he would’ve done.”
O’Brien stated the horse is still eligible to run at the Festival, where he is entered for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle and is a leading British-trained contender.
He said: “He can legally run next week. It was a perfectly legal injection that we used on the horses and we’ve chosen to do elective testing on all of our Cheltenham runners. We’ll take a urine test at home and they’ll be tested in Newmarket, so we’re trying to cover every base so that it doesn’t happen again.”
