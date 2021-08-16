Donnacha O’Brien could have a Classic prospect on his hands in the shape of Curragh winner Sissoko.

The Australia colt was a six-length winner of the Friarstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden after starting at 5-1 under Gavin Ryan, showing a good turn of foot to easy pull away from 3/1 favourite Sun King and leave the rest of the field a further five and a half lengths behind. A debut run at the same track in September saw him finish sixth of 15 runners, but this time he seemed to have overcome that initial greenness and was professional in victory at the second time of asking. “We always thought a lot of him,” the trainer said. “He was actually one of my best early ones, but he just pulled a muscle and I had to leave him off until a few weeks ago. He ran well first time, he was very green, and he was impressive today. Hopefully he’s as good as we think he is.”

The winner holds an entry for the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week, although O’Brien feels he is likely to end his season and hold out for Derby trials next year. “There is the Eyrefield next week and he’s still in the Vertem Futurity Trophy, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that was him finished and we bring him back for a Derby trial early next year,” he said. “You’d be hoping he’s a Derby-type of horse with Australia putting in good stamina. But whether he’s up to that or not we’ll see.”