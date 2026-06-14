Sires Series: Sally Wright profiles Saxon Warrior’s deep impact on the breeding scene

A Classic winner, all-round tough competitor and also sometime bridesmaid, Saxon Warrior captured the imagination of the racing world by combining an excellent work record, quality confirmation and (more unusually for an elite-level runner) being somewhat of an outcross, in that his sire came from East Asia, representing a line of Northern Dancer that is far more rare in modern western Thoroughbred breeding.

Japanese-bred by a Coolmore-associate company, Saxon Warrior, a tall and handsome bay entire, was born in 2015 and was subsequently exported to Ireland to join the training ranks of Aidan O’Brien. He was sired by the legendary Japanese stallion, Deep Impact, who won the Japanese Triple Crown of the Derby, 2000 Guineas and St Leger. He topped the sires table no less than eleven times in that country and was rightly ennobled as Asia’s Galileo or Mr Prospector. His male line was notable for its descent from the highly impactful US racehorse and sire, Halo, a hothead who carried the blood of such luminaries as Royal Charger, Phalaris, Mahmoud and Man O’ War. Saxon Warrior was out of the Galileo mare, Maybe, who won the Moyglare Stud Stakes and finished third in the 1000 Guineas to become Europe’s Champion Two-Year-Old Filly. Saxon Warrior therefore blends competitiveness, genetic endurance and a fighter’s heart. Unbeaten at a mile at two years, Saxon Warrior broke his duck at the Curragh by over three lengths and then won the Beresford Stakes at Naas by two-and-a-half lengths from the O’Brien-trained Delano Roosevelt on soft ground. He crossed to the UK, rounding off his debut season with a hard-fought success in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster, almost losing the race to the Gosden-trained Roaring Lion, before overcoming his wandering rival by a neck. O'Brien said he was “…a massive, big, physical horse. He was a big horse last year but he's bigger this year…” By official European Classification standards Saxon Warrior was rated as the second-best juvenile of 2017 behind U S Navy Flag. Timeform rated him at 120+.

Roaring Lion wins the QEII under Oisin Murhpy



Back with a bang at three by going straight into the 2000 Guineas with no prep, Saxon Warrior won it by a length-and-a-half from Tip Two Win with Masar a head further back. Given his solid middle-distance pedigree, he was expected to stay further but when tilted at the Derby he finished only a respectable fourth behind Masar. A close third to Latrobe in the Irish equivalent followed within weeks. He again crossed swords with his old foe, Roaring Lion, and that one got the better of him over a mile-and-a-quarter in the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes, though Saxon Warrior was back to his very best for the first and third of these, going down valiantly by only a neck at Leopardstown, a defeat made all the more remarkable when it was found that he was nursing a serious tendon injury, spelling the endgame for his career. He retired to stand at Coolmore in Ireland for the 2019 season for the quite modest fee of €10,000 as a top European colt of his generation, having accrued £1,112,467 in total earnings, and gained a Timeform master rating of 124. He also spent time shuttling to his operation’s New South Wales stud in Australia. From a few crops of racing age, Saxon Warrior has already sired some classy individuals. From his first, relatively small batch of northern-hemisphere runners born in 2020, Victoria Road shaped into a smart performer who raced in several countries, winning four races between seven and nine furlongs at two years, notably the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf over a mile at Keeneland (by a short head from Silver Knott). An opportunity to continue his sire’s bloodline was missed when he was bought privately, gelded and sent to race in Australia. A younger, gelded full-brother, Andab, has since won at Listed level in Ireland before going down by a head in the Group 2 Al Rayyan Mile at Doha, proving that Victoria Road was no fluke. Lumiere Rock captured the Blandford Stakes (by three lengths from Jackie Oh) at the Curragh and stayed a mile-and-a-half, and Rage of Bamby, Moon Ray and Greenland all won Group 3 events in Britain or France (including at two years old), with the last named now an active winner in Denmark, capable of staying a mile-and-a-half. Freydis the Red won a Listed race in the US at around a mile-and-a-quarter at three years, having placed in a Grade 3 nine-furlong event there, and another tough cookie, Godwinson, took the valuable Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster in 2025. Gan Teorainn and Impact Warrior are other first-crop winners who have since placed in Group 1 events, including the Prix Marcel Boussac.

Lumiere Rock wins at the Curragh