Sires Series: Sally Wright appraises the soaring fortunes of Starman

Electrifying in his reappearance at four years, Starman won the Duke of York Stakes back at York by a neck from Ayr Gold Cup winner Nahaarr . Skipping the softer conditions of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, he then turned in his best effort back under his regular jockey, Tom Marquand, when he won the July Cup at Newmarket by a length-and-a-quarter from Dragon Symbol .

In his fourth and final start of the season, the sprint specialist failed to handle the soft ground in the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot, finishing at the back of the field.

He then progressed to ‘smart’ form by taking the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York, beating the much older Dakota Gold by a length-and-three-quarters, prompting his trainer to state: “He was awesome today - he's a really exciting horse. It was a big step up for him.”

Unraced as a two-year-old and possessed of a relaxed and friendly temperament, Starman entered a 2020 world of Covid-19 restrictions. He won his debut mid-year in a maiden at Lingfield by a neck from the race favourite, Fresh , and quickly followed up in a novice event at Doncaster (defying a penalty and breaking the track record).

Starman’s owner-breeder, David Ward, initially reserved the name for a half-sibling by Kingman just before Bowie’s death. But when the mating result turned out to be female, Northern Star’s colt foal was gifted the title. Looking back, Ward stated that: “It seemed meant to be that he should have this name and he has proved worthy of it."

Inbred 4 x 4 to Northern Dancer , Starman’s sire, Dutch Art, was an interesting link in the chain of the American Mr Prospector male line and was out of a granddaughter of Coronation Cup and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner, Rainbow Quest . Dutch Art’s wins included the Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny, and he sired high-class Group 1-winning sprinter and sire, Slade Power , Prix de l'Abbaye winner Mabs Cross , and Prix Maurice de Gheest winner and sire, Garswood . Starman’s dam won once at a mile-and-a-quarter, was herself sired by an Irish Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner and hailed from a very good US Grade1-winning family.

Starman raced only at six furlongs or so, was trained for his whole career by Ed Walker and at his peak was described by Timeform as ‘well-made [and], strong-quartered’ in build.

The aptly-named Starman was born in 2017 from the union of Dutch Art and Northern Star , by Montjeu . Solidly British-bred, the bright bay entire hailed from Whatton Manor Stud in Nottinghamshire and was named for his owner’s love of the legendary musician, David Bowie.

In this race, he finished in impressive fashion, having overhauled the pacesetting Art Power in the last furlong, and handed Ed Walker his first training Group 1 win. Starman then crossed to France and started as joint-favourite in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, finishing third by under two lengths on softer ground than was his ideal.

Back home, he was beaten a short head by Emaraaty Ana in the Haydock Park Sprint, flashing through with a strong late effort. A slight injury curtailed another tilt at the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot, with Ed Walker lamenting that: "It's a huge shame as we were…hoping he could prove himself a real champion. I've always thought he was the best around and he's certainly the best I've trained."

This disappointment aside, Starman still earned himself a Champion Sprinter accolade at the end-of-year Cartier Racing Awards, before retiring to Tally-Ho Stud in County Westmeath, Ireland, for a fee of €17,500. He had won five of his eight races, amassed over £470,000 in total earnings and achieved a Timeform top rating of 125.

Gamble pays off

He covered over 250 mares in his debut year at stud, a huge undertaking for a brand-new sire, and the gamble has paid off. He was Europe’s Leading First Crop Sire that year by both total prize money (€1,743,550) and number of winners (forty-five), and with sixty wins, a figure almost double that of his nearest rivals. At the time of writing, and just halfway into 2026, Starman has already sired nearly forty winners and currently leads the Second Crop Sires List in total prize money and number of winners.

His instant results at stud seem to show that Starman excels at getting sprinters like himself over milers but as his crops are very young, this may change with time. In Timeform’s database seventeen of his sons and daughters are already rated at ‘useful’ level or above.

Venetian Sun sets the standard as his current best. Out of a mare by Iffraaj, she won the first four of her five races at two years, mostly at six furlongs. These included the Albany Stakes, Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and France’s Prix Morny (by a short neck from Gstaad) having asserted late on. Caught in a pocket in her final race that season, she still placed third in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, beaten under two lengths by Aidan O’Brien’s Precise. Trained on at three, she has started four more times, winning the Sandy Lane Stakes and the prestigious Commonwealth Cup (by head from Spicy Marg) before going down by just a length to Comanche Brave in the July Cup most recently. She heads to the Sprint Cup in September.

Another daughter, Green Sense, won the Prix Robert Papin at two years (by a neck from Super Soldier) and has since placed third in the Phoenix Stakes at an even higher level. Lady Iman was another excellent two-year-old, winning two Group 3 events, including the Molecomb Stakes (by a length-and-a-half from Argentine Tango), having finished second in the Airlie Stakes in Ireland.

A son, North Coast, progressed from Listed-placed level in Ireland to take the Tyros Stakes (by six lengths from Flushing Meadows) there in 2025, and capped a fine season with a handsome third-placed effort in Del Mar’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Stakes, three lengths behind Gstaad. Additionally, Esna, Soul Love, Leading Dancer and Antiqua Mare have also progressed rapidly to score at Listed level, with the last named winning at a mile in Italy this year as a three-year-old.

Starman appears to nick very well with mares by the Danehill stallion, Kodiac. From 12 runners, nine precocious offspring have won and thus represent 75% of winners to runners. Mehmas and Canford Cliffs are other stallions who also nick successfully with Starman, recording eighty and seventy-five percent winners-to-runners ratios from five and four starters, respectively. Additionally, Starman’s yearlings have fared very well in the sales ring, with buyers paying over half a million guineas or thereabouts. His stud fee increased to €40,000 for a fully-booked 2026 season, and for breeders who missed out this time, indications are that Starman is definitely worth the wait.