Sires Series: Sally Wright profiles Mehmas’ ascent to the top

An Irish-bred bay horse born in 2014, current sire sensation Mehmas came from the same nicking pattern as the impactful stallion, Dark Angel, being by Acclamation (from the rarer Northern Dancer sireline of Try My Best) out of a mare by Machiavellian.

Acclamation won the Diadem Stakes and raced in three countries, and Mehmas’ unraced dam, Lucina, was a half-sister to Cambridgeshire winner Blue Monday from a family that produced Italian Derby and two-time Hong Kong Vase winner Luso, dual Coronation Cup winner, Warrsan, and tough middle-distance performer Needle Gun. Raced only at two years as a five and six-furlong specialist, Mehmas was trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Frankie Dettori throughout his career. Interestingly, a full brother, Yasood, failed to hit the board until reaching four years old and he specialised at a mile or more rather than sprints. Given an Arabic-root name implying ‘courage, zeal and enthusiasm', Mehmas ran eight times, winning four of his starts and placing in the rest. He won his debut at Chester and followed up shortly after in a minor sprint at Newbury. A couple of good runner-up efforts ensued, with Mehmas being ‘caught further back than ideal’ at Sandown before going down on merit (by two-and-a-quarter lengths to Caravaggio) in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Described by Timeform as ‘tough and consistent’ he proved himself a smart performer when winning the July Stakes at Newmarket (by a half-length from the Aidan O’Brien-trained Intelligence Cross) and the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood (by a neck from Blue Point), both at Group 2 level and within the same month. Tackling seven furlongs for the first and only time, he finished four-and-a-quarter lengths behind another Coolmore type, Churchill, in the National Stakes at the Curragh, having again been ‘positioned further back than ideal’ from a slow start. He capped his short but prolific career off with a respectable third in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, three lengths behind The Last Lion and Blue Point.



The epitome of a sprinter, Timeform praised the ‘trainer’s horse’ for his reliability and gave him a master rating of 115. With total earnings of £305,953 the decision was made to retire Mehmas rather than train him on as a three-year-old, coincidentally following the same early-to-stud route that Dark Angel’s connections had chosen years earlier. Mehmas joined Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland for the 2017 breeding season and for an initial fee of €12,500. He hit the ground running with his very first crop of foals, setting a European record for having the most individual two-year-old winners (fifty-five in Europe, with an additional winner in the US) in 2020 by a Thoroughbred stallion. This crop was to produce many smart/useful performers and Group winners. A son, Minzaal, developed into a ‘high-class’ sprinter who won the Hackwood Stakes before stepping up to take the Sprint Cup at Haydock (beating Emaraaty Ana by three-and-three-quarter lengths). From eleven races he was only out of the placings on two occasions and remains Mehmas’ highest Timeform-rated performer to date at 127. He has since retired to stand at stud in Ireland. Chez Pierre won three races in France before crossing to the US to win the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes (by three-and-a-half lengths from Modern Games). Supremacy had an excellent two-year-old season when winning the Richmond Stakes and Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket (by a half-length from Lucky Vega with Minzaal in third) though he failed to find that form at three. Going Global was a plucky filly who did most of her racing in the US, winning eight high-level events there, most notably the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks at nine furlongs. Subsequently sold from her trainer Philip D'Amato for $2,500,000, she was sent to Australia where she did not reproduce that form. Other notables from this crop included Power Under Me who took the Concorde Stakes at Tipperary (by a length-and-a-quarter from Fleur de Chine) and Quattroelle, who was barely ever out of the placings in the US, where she won at Grade 2 and 3 over a mile. Mehmas also had several Listed winners in Britain, Ireland, and the UAE, including Acklam Express, Colour Up, Line of Departure and Clarendon House, another tough and smart sort, despite his unreliability.

Minzaal scorches clear in the Betfair Sprint Cup