Sire Du Berlais wrote another chapter in his remarkable story when winning the Grade One JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

The Gordon Elliott trained 11 year-old was returned at 33/1 when returning to top form in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month and was allowed to be sent off at 8/1 in the three mile heat despite winning the race last season. Those odds looked on the skinny side in the straight - he was matched at 200/1 on the Betfair Exchange in-running - with the long-term leader and 3/1 favourite Flooring Porter and the easy travelling Marie's Rock appearing to have the race between them but the veteran had drawn alongside the pair by the last. Marie's Rock stuck to her guns but was no match for the veteran who kept on strongly to win by three and a quarter lengths under Mark Walsh. "I don't know (how he won). He was never on the bridle at any stage," Walsh told ITV Racing. "They went a real good gallop up front and just turning into the straight I was just creeping forward and forward and the whole time I thought I might have a little squeak here and once he started passing horses up the straight he just kept going. They went plenty quick enough up front and came back to me. "He made a mistake at the fourth last and I didn't know, I thought he was getting tired, but I kept rowing away and rowing away on him and once he turned into the straight I could feel him gradually picking them off."

