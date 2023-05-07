Iconic trainer Sir Michael Stoute and legendary racehorse Sea The Stars have been formally inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame – the official Hall of Fame for British Flat racing.
Both inductions were officially recognised with a special presentation moment at Newmarket Racecourse on Sunday.
Stoute and Christopher Tsui, owner of Sea The Stars, received a specially commissioned, bespoke medal from Asprey in honour of their outstanding achievements.
The presentations took place ahead of racing on the day of the second British Classic of the year, the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, the second leg of this year’s QIPCO British Champions Series.
The QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame launched in April 2021 and lives online at Horseracinghof.com. It celebrates the Modern Greats of British Flat racing from 1970 onwards, across four categories: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers and Special Contributors. Current Hall of Famers are: