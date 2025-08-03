Sir Mark Prescott to aim Moon Target at the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood

Despite being saddled with a penalty in the seven furlong EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes, Moon Target was sent off at the prohibitive price of 1/3 favourite but justified those cramped odds with a facile seven and a half length success.

Moon Target was similarly impressive when well supported on debut at Newmarket and Prescott revealed that she had surprised connections.

"She seems extraordinarily relaxed. She doesn't do much work at home but she's always gone very well and it was always a total surprise.

"All the trainers often say, don't they, 'I've got a couple better at home' well I haven't!

"She just immediately went the best of them and she's always done it. Everybody was surprised, even Mr Richardson who has got a close finger on the pulse, I think he was surprised when I said she can go."

When asked on Sky Sports Racing if he would go 'softly-softly' with Moon Target, Prescott replied: "No, she'll run in the Prestige. We won it with Cheveley Park [Stud, owners] with this sort of filly so I'd like to do the same."

Those trying to remember the Prescott-trained winner of the Group 3, run in late August, will need a good memory as success came back in 1996 courtesy of Red Camellia, ridden by George Duffield.