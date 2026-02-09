Menu icon
Sir Gino is back in style at Kempton

Sir Gino progressing and 'looking bright' as recovery continues

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon February 09, 2026 · 24 min ago

Sir Gino is reported to be "progressing as well as can be expected" as he recovers from his latest infection.

Trainer Nicky Henderson revealed last week that the Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned six-year-old had encountered complications unrelated to the fractured pelvis he suffered in last month's Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Henderson had stated they were back in a difficult position, similar to the one which arose at the same sort of time last year (ligament infection in hind leg), but there was welcome news with a positive bulletin on Monday morning.

A statement on the Seven Barrows social media accounts read: "Nico & I went to see Sir Gino at Donnington Grove Equine Vets before Racing at Newbury on Saturday.

"He is looking bright and they are continuing the medication and he is progressing as well as can be expected.

"The issue is identical to the one he had almost a year ago to the day so the treatment is pretty similar."

READ: Will Constitution Hill return to hurdling after Flat run at Southwell?

