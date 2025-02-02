Sir Gino on course for Game Spirit Chase at Newbury

It is 13 years since Sprinter Sacre used the Grade Two contest as a stepping-stone to winning the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival, and the similarly brilliant Altior repeated the feat in 2017.

Sir Gino is already odds-on to provide Nicky Henderson with an eighth Arkle success, having dazzled on his chasing debut at Kempton over the Christmas period – and while he will have the back-up option of the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick, his Seven Barrows trainer is favouring a tried and tested route.

“He’s in great form, terrific, he’s schooled, worked and it’s all done,” said Henderson, speaking at Sandown on Saturday.

“I’ll put him in at Warwick as well, but the great thing is the weather is looking lovely and we might be looking at some nice ground.

“Newbury is the plan, but he will be in at Warwick if for any reason Newbury isn’t suitable.”