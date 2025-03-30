Sir Gino not certain to race again following serious injury setback

The Nick Henderson-trained Sir Gino is facing a long road to recovery, with the trainer keeping everything crossed he's able to race again some day.
An infected leg wound deteriorated rapidly earlier in the year and the five-year-old, who had won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and beaten Ballyburn on his chasing debut at Kempton earlier this season, was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign back in February.
He's been under close medical supervision for several weeks now and Henderson can't make any guarantees over his future racing prospects.
Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the master of Seven Barrows said: "He’s still only on hand-walking exercise, building up gradually a week.
“He’ll be re-scanned tomorrow, hopefully in a month or two he’ll get out in a field and then it’s going to be a long old journey.
“We cannot guarantee he’ll race again. But everybody hopes he will.
“This suspensory in the hind leg has been... well, we’ve got our fingers crossed.
“I’ve never seen it before, but that’s horses. Every year you see something you’ve never seen before. You get used to the blows and I don’t know if the blows don’t physically hurt you so much but it eats you like nothing on earth, it’s horrible.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.