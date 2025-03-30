Sir Gino not certain to race again following serious injury setback

An infected leg wound deteriorated rapidly earlier in the year and the five-year-old, who had won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and beaten Ballyburn on his chasing debut at Kempton earlier this season, was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign back in February.

He's been under close medical supervision for several weeks now and Henderson can't make any guarantees over his future racing prospects.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the master of Seven Barrows said: "He’s still only on hand-walking exercise, building up gradually a week.

“He’ll be re-scanned tomorrow, hopefully in a month or two he’ll get out in a field and then it’s going to be a long old journey.

“We cannot guarantee he’ll race again. But everybody hopes he will.

“This suspensory in the hind leg has been... well, we’ve got our fingers crossed.

“I’ve never seen it before, but that’s horses. Every year you see something you’ve never seen before. You get used to the blows and I don’t know if the blows don’t physically hurt you so much but it eats you like nothing on earth, it’s horrible.”