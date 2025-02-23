Sir Gino continues improvement following serious injury setback

De Boinville was on board the son of It's Gino for two of his three juvenile hurdle wins last season and again in this year's Fighting Fifth Hurdle when successful on his comeback at Newcastle in late-November.

The rider - like most onlookers - was blown away by Sir Gino's subsequent chasing debut win over Ballyburn at Kempton, after which he was made hot favourite for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

However, an infected leg wound deteriorated rapidly and the Henderson-trained five-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign earlier this month. Henderson stated the horse still wasn't completely "out of the woods" last week but Sunday's update will come as welcome news to jumps fans around the world.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, De Boinville said: "He's still having the best care with the vets, they're just making sure he comes out of the other side of the storm.

"And the storm is dying down.

"We're very lucky to have Joe and Marie Donnelly who own him and they're incredibly understanding of the whole situation.

"But when you see Rubaud go and win the Grade 2 yesterday, and you're thinking of what Sir Gino did to him in Kempton, it's hard to take but that is horses."