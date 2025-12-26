Sir Gino Champion Hurdle favourite after winning Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle

Sir Gino is 7/4 favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle after making a winning return to action at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Nico De Boinvillle punched the air in delight as the 4/7 market leader crossed the line in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. Almost a year to the day since he was last seen when winning a novice chase on day two of this festive meeting and after fighting off a serious infection, he showed the engine is still there with a powerful display. He was keen under Nico De Boinville and made a mistake down the back straight but was in front turning in. Any worries that those exertions make take a toll were quickly dispelled as the five-year-old galloped to the line, hitting it six lengths in front of the reigning champion hurdler Golden Ace (5/1). He has now replaced Lossiemouth at the head of the Cheltenham betting with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Henderson said: “I think the horse is happy, and we all are. It has been a tough old year and there were bits in the middle that were pretty worrying, but everybody has done just a brilliant job. He had a huge team working on him and everyone has done their little bit. “To be fair we have had a very comfortable and uninterrupted preparation. There have been no re-ocurrences (of the setback) and touchwood, which I can’t right here, but it shouldn’t re-occur. You wouldn’t normally ride him that way as he has got so much speed, but he really is a very quick horse. He doesn’t do anything like that at home. He just enjoyed himself out there. “That is a very good horse, he has got so much speed. It is extraordinary you have got one after another and it is like when Buveur D’Air, Epatante and Binocular all came along and the bus is still rolling in which is lovely. “I was nervous when I saw him pull as hard as that as that wasn’t in his vocabulary or our plan. You thought you would just settle him in and follow them around and have a crack maybe between the last two, but he still quickened up very well turning in.

