Sir Gino and Anzadam amongst Christmas Hurdle nine at Kempton

Sir Gino heads nine six-day entries that have been revealed for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Nicky Henderson's five-year-old is scheduled to make his seasonal reappearance after making a huge impression over fences in the last campaign including at this meeting.
He could be joined by ownermate Anzadam for Joe and Marie Donnelly who is Willie Mullins' sole entry in the £130,000 contest.
Golden Ace, winner of the Champion Hurdle and Fighting Fifth, is also a possible for Jeremy Scott with Newcastle third Nemean Lion in there for Kerry Lee.
Joe Tizzard’s Alexei, a runner at Ascot on Saturday, has the option of backing up quickly, while Sam Thomas’ Celtic Dino is another who could take a step up in class.
Gary & Josh Moore’s Give It To Me Oj, Paul Nicholls’ Rubaud and Fergal O’Brien’s Tripoli Flyer complete the Christmas Hurdle nine.
