The eight-year-old had only two rivals to deal with in the Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners Chase but it looked like the fences would be his main threat from very early on.

It was the last fence first time around that gave him the most problems as he ploughed through the top under Paul Townend but the partnership remained intact and that was the end of the scares.

The 1/6 favourite jumped well in the main on the final circuit to run out a 38-length winner, with Largy Debut walking home after his own final-fence error.

The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner has a plethora of entries heading into the spring, but Betfair and Paddy Power left him unchanged at 6/1 for the Turners Novices' Chase, while he was pushed out to as big as 14s for the Sporting Life Arkle.