It was announced last week that Cheltenham had started formal consultations with owners and trainers over the possibility of adding a fifth day to the showpiece fixture held each year in March.

The proposal has ignited a passionate debate in recent days and McCoy made it clear on Thursday that he is strongly against any plans which might dilute the meeting further compared to when he first started riding.

Speaking in an interview with Luke Harvey on Sky Sports Racing, McCoy said: “I used to love it when it was three days, it was so hard to win.

“My first Cheltenham Festival was 1995 and the first four-day Festival was in 2005. I can only ever remember Istabraq being an even-money favourite or an odds-on favourite in those 10 years.

“Now with four days, there is five, six or seven odds-on favourites. It’s so diluted, I think it's the worst thing that racing could ever do to let them have five days at Cheltenham.

“I mean no disrespect, but a mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham, what does it do? There are races there which shouldn’t be at Cheltenham.

“Cheltenham is supposed to be the pinnacle, the hardest place to win and the most competitive with males and females competing against one another – there is a division for them all now.”