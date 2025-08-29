Sir Alex Ferguson’s international money-spinner Spirit Dancer retired

The eight-year-old Frankel gelding won the Bahrain International Trophy back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, while winning the Howden Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh in between.

His last run ended up being in the same race in Riyadh in February where he was sixth behind Shin Emperor, so he retires with that huge prizemoney haul and nine career wins to his name.

His biggest victory domestically came in the Group 3 Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York’s Ebor Festival in 2023.

Fahey paid tribute to him on Friday morning, saying: “We were trying to get him back for Bahrain but I’m afraid we’ve run out of time.

"I’ve had a chat with the owners and we’ve decided to pull the plug on him.