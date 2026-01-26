Menu icon
Jango Baie returns in triumph at Cheltenham
Jango Baie - won the 2025 Arkle

Singer Capital Markets new sponsors of Arkle at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 26, 2026 · 3h ago

Singer Capital Markets, a leading UK Investment Bank, are the new sponsor of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival.

The £200,000 Grade One contest takes place on the opening day of the meeting and marks the firm’s first involvement in horseracing,

Tim Cockroft, Chair of Singer Capital Markets, explained: “The Arkle Novices’ Chase is a race synonymous with excellence, ambition and rising talent - qualities that closely reflect Singer Capital Markets and the clients we support.

“This sponsorship is a natural fit for us as a firm where ambition meets capital, and we are proud to be associated with one of the most iconic events in British sport. This is a great way to celebrate our 20th year.”

Guy Lavender, CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, added: “It is fantastic to welcome Singer Capital Markets as the new sponsor of the Arkle Novices’ Chase.

“The Singer Arkle Novices’ Chase showcases elite and fast young chasers and its roll of honour features so many great names, including Flyingbolt and Sprinter Sacre to name but two.

“Singer Capital Markets is a firm that is highly regarded for its support of ambitious UK growth companies and that shared focus on backing future success makes this a fitting partnership and one we are very excited about.”

