Singer Capital Markets new sponsors of Arkle at Cheltenham

Singer Capital Markets, a leading UK Investment Bank, are the new sponsor of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival.
The £200,000 Grade One contest takes place on the opening day of the meeting and marks the firm’s first involvement in horseracing,
Tim Cockroft, Chair of Singer Capital Markets, explained: “The Arkle Novices’ Chase is a race synonymous with excellence, ambition and rising talent - qualities that closely reflect Singer Capital Markets and the clients we support.
“This sponsorship is a natural fit for us as a firm where ambition meets capital, and we are proud to be associated with one of the most iconic events in British sport. This is a great way to celebrate our 20th year.”
Guy Lavender, CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, added: “It is fantastic to welcome Singer Capital Markets as the new sponsor of the Arkle Novices’ Chase.
“The Singer Arkle Novices’ Chase showcases elite and fast young chasers and its roll of honour features so many great names, including Flyingbolt and Sprinter Sacre to name but two.
“Singer Capital Markets is a firm that is highly regarded for its support of ambitious UK growth companies and that shared focus on backing future success makes this a fitting partnership and one we are very excited about.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.