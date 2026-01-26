Singer Capital Markets new sponsors of Arkle at Cheltenham

Singer Capital Markets, a leading UK Investment Bank, are the new sponsor of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival.

The £200,000 Grade One contest takes place on the opening day of the meeting and marks the firm’s first involvement in horseracing, Tim Cockroft, Chair of Singer Capital Markets, explained: “The Arkle Novices’ Chase is a race synonymous with excellence, ambition and rising talent - qualities that closely reflect Singer Capital Markets and the clients we support. “This sponsorship is a natural fit for us as a firm where ambition meets capital, and we are proud to be associated with one of the most iconic events in British sport. This is a great way to celebrate our 20th year.”

