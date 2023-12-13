Simon Munir concerned at proposal to limit trainers in handicaps

Leading owner Simon Munir has voiced concern at reports the British Horseracing Authority could limit the number of runners an individual trainer can have in major handicaps in Britain.

A Racing Post report on Monday evening suggested the ruling body is consulting stakeholders to garner their views regarding the possibility of capping the amount of runners a trainer can declare in Class 1 or Class 2 handicaps to four. If such a rule change was introduced, it would clearly have a major impact on the Randox Grand National at Aintree, as well as several handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival. Munir, in partnership with Isaac Souede, has a large team in training across Ireland, England and France. They are regularly represented in big races at the major festivals and he told sportinglife.com: "Racing should be seeking to attract the best horses to races. I fail to see the relevance of who owns the horse or who trains the horse.

