JJ Slevin celebrates his Irish Grand National success aboard Intense Raffles

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede name JJ Slevin as new retained jockey after Daryl Jacob retirement

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 02, 2025 · 2h ago

JJ Slevin will be the principal jockey for high-profile owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede following Daryl Jacob's recent retirement.

Munir and Souede, whose 'Double Green' silks have been carried to big-race success by the likes of Bristol De Mai, El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe in recent seasons, had retained Jacob's services for the last 11 years and now turn to Slevin.

Slevin rode the Tom Gibney-trained Intense Raffles to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National last season and the grey is a contender for this year's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

In a statement, the owners said: "We are delighted to announce that JJ Slevin will be joining Team Double Green with immediate effect. JJ's prime responsibility is to be our retained jockey in Ireland and England.

"JJ has ridden many of our horses in the past, including our Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles. With Daryl's retirement, this is a natural progression, JJ having often deputised in the past for Daryl in his absence.

"Daryl's continuing role within Team Double Green will ensure a smooth transition.

"We look forward to a long, successful association with JJ and welcome him to Team Double Green."

