Simon Holt Wednesday tips: Best bets for York

YORK sprints are notoriously difficult to solve but the improving MANILA SCOUSE could be the one to beat in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap which opens the Ebor meeting on Wednesday.

On a hat-trick after comfortable victories at Haydock and Chepstow, the Tim Easterby-trained four-year-old has run two big races on the course at six furlongs this season, finishing fourth and second on consecutive days at the end-of-July meeting, on the latter occasion (good ground) being collared late on by the subsequent Stewards Cup winner Aberama Gold.

In both those races, having shown gate speed and plenty of pace, Manila Scouse was just found out by the final half furlong, and the move back to five furlongs has resulted in his two latest victories for which he has been raised just 5lb.

This in-between five-and-a-half furlong trip could be absolutely perfect and progressive sprinters such as David Allan's mount are usually worth sticking with.

Later on, DESIGNER is fancied to repeat last year's decisive victory in the IRE Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Fillies' Handicap.

John Butler's chestnut was a 14-1 chance that day and, while possibly helped by racing against the far rail, she finished up two-and-a-half lengths clear of the useful Pink Crystal who went on to finish second in a listed event at Ayr going up 12lb in the process.

Designer wasn't disgraced in a listed event herself, at Bath in April, when finishing fourth behind the very useful trio Happy Romance, Perdika and Get Ahead but didn't back it up in her next two starts here and at Ayr.

However, returning from a five-week break, she ran an eye-catching race at Goodwood earlier in the month, finishing strongly into fourth behind Lord Riddiford after encountering all kinds of traffic problems.

If that was a sign of an imminent return to form, then Designer must be on anyone's shortlist here up 5lb since last year (but down 5lb since the start of the season) with William Buick in the saddle.

In the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, it might be worth trusting FORZA ORTA's stamina on his first attempt at two miles.

The five-year-old, who is very stoutly bred on the dam's side, ran his best race of the season so far when finishing second to the improving Two Auld Pals (who was receiving 15lb) at Hamilton (1m5f Heavy) just over a fortnight ago and, although only seventh behind Scampi at York in May, he won on the Knavesmire over a mile and a half last July having previously finished second at the Dante meeting.

Forza Orta is also a past winner over Hamilton's stiff one mile and five and it's easy to see why trainer Kevin Ryan thinks two miles is worth a crack.