Simon Holt: We need to see jumps horses more and early-closing handicaps need to be looked at

It is pure bad luck for Nicky Henderson and his team that a minor injury has become something a lot more serious, and few of us need reminding of how fragile jumps horses can be.

Many trainers nowadays believe they can reduce the risk of injury by working a horse to full fitness on their gallops before a big race but Sir Gino's misfortune only proves that setbacks can occur at any time.

Another school of thought is that a healthy horse might as well race and try to earn some prize money, and there is an old phrase in racing that “you should go when you can".

Never has this been so true, yet sometimes ignored, in these target-driven days.

Meanwhile, form clues for the Festival were in short supply last weekend with Djelo posting perhaps the standout performance in the Denman Chase.

Despite being unproven at three miles, this really progressive chaser saw the trip out really well and there may be some regret in the camp that he doesn't hold a Gold Cup option.

Trainer Venetia Williams has Betfair Ascot Chase-bound L'Homme Presse for the big one but, if he runs in the Ryanair back over a shorter trip, Djelo will have to improve again in what looks potentially a red-hot contest featuring Banbridge (possibly), Envoi Allen, Fact To File, Il Est Francais and last year's winner Protektorat.

There seems to be widespread acceptance that Galopin Des Champs has a third Gold Cup at his mercy, and maybe he has with last year's runner-up Gerri Colombe another ruled out for the season.

But trainers should never be frightened of one horse and, if the weather changes and drier ground prevails, the bottomless defending champ's supremacy might be slightly diminished.

In such circumstances, it won't be a surprise if Banbridge, the King George winner, takes him on.