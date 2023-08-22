Simon Holt Thursday tips: Best bets for York

THERE can't be many more consistent horses in training than NORTHERN EXPRESS, and this York course specialist can continue a fine season with success in Thursday's Clipper Handicap on the Knavesmire.

Since winning the Thirsk Hunt Cup in May, the Michael Dods-trained five-year-old has run tremendously well in four more competitive handicaps, looking a shade unlucky when third to Croupier and Point Lynas over this course and distance (had to wait for room) in May before gaining a third win at York, over seven furlongs, in July when leading in the final strides.

In-between those two efforts, Northern Express finished third behind the much improved Witch Hunter and Croupier in the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot (first home in his group) and, most recently, returned to Ascot to be beaten just a length into fourth behind Baradar in the International on King George day.

So, what a horse he is proving to be for connections. An 11lb rise in the ratings this season confirms that he is still making good progress and he can run off 2lb below his new mark here.

Hitherto best over seven furlongs, Northern Express is getting a mile much better now and, in an obviously open race, he is the one horse who looks guaranteed to be right there at the finish.

Earlier, TWILIGHT ROMANCE could be the answer to the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes.

This colt's trainer John Quinn proved he is a man for the big meetings at Goodwood and, in a recent interview, expressed his high hopes for this son of Twilight Son who gets a 6lb pull for a half length beating by We Never Stop at Pontefract last time.

Previously, Twilight Romance had handed out a decisive defeat of We Never Stop at level weights over this course and distance when travelling strongly throughout and, rated 89, he has just the best form in this large field.

Later on, a chance is taken on MAKINMEDOIT relishing a step up in trip to a mile-and-a-half in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes following a big effort at Salisbury last week.

A 40-1 chance returning from an absence at the Cathedral course, Hayley Turner's mount recovered from being outpaced in the early stages to finish off well into third behind the impressive State Occasion and one-time Classic aspirant Running Lion with the rest well beaten off.

Last winter, Makinmedoit was an improver on the all-weather, winning at Lingfield in November before staying on into second under a big weight behind Al Agaila on the same course and, on both occasions gave the impression there could be more to come when stepped up beyond a mile-and-a-quarter.

That theory is backed up by her pedigree being by Golden Horn out of a Galileo mare who was beaten very narrowly over this trip and, like Twilight Romance, she has every chance here on the official ratings.