Simon Holt Royal Ascot Preview

Simon Holt reckons Saeed Bin Suroor will add to his already glittering Royal Ascot CV with another winner courtesy of a fascinating all-weather maiden winner.

Thursday's Britannia Handicap for three-year-olds over Royal Ascot's straight mile is hardly the easiest race of the week to back a winner but my spies tell me that Godolphin's Arabian Story is well fancied. Sometimes, the key to these high end, big field cavalry charges is to find the proverbial Group horse masquerading as a handicapper and, this could be the one. When the five-day declarations were made, Oisin Murphy had already been booked to ride Arabian Story who he rode, after two nondescript efforts in Meydan, to an all-the-way three-length victory in a maiden race at Chelmsford on May 22 (replay below).

The form is untested but the runner-up Competizione (for the Gosdens) is also a Britannia entry and the other runners were so strung out behind that Arabian Story has been given an opening mark of 97. Significantly, there were three maiden races over the mile on the Chelmsford card and his comfortable victory was recorded in the quickest time by well over two seconds. The son of Invincible Spirit is trained by Saeed Bin Suroor and, if he was asked about the horse, I'm sure, in that rich Arab accent, would come the usual stock reply that "he is training well." From what I hear, he's been training very well indeed. Considering some immense past achievements, it is extraordinary how Bin Suroor has, for about a decade now, been cast in the shadow of Godolphin's number one trainer, Charlie Appleby. After all, this is the man who trained brilliant horses like Lammtarra, Halling, Swain, Cape Cross, Daylami, Sakhee, Fantastic Light, Marienbard, Dubawi and, of course, Sheikh Mohammed's pride and joy, Dubai Millennium. If you were asked to name the most successful trainer in the Queen Anne Stakes, the Group One race which provides such a sparkling start on Tuesday, names like Cecil, Stoute and O'Brien might come to mind. But the answer is Bin Suroor with a remarkable seven wins and, last year, he provided Godolphin with their only success when Wild Tiger won the Hunt Cup. He won the same race with Real World in 2021 to add to five Gold Cups and four Prince Of Wales's Stakes among many others since the mid-1990s.

Saeed bin Suroor