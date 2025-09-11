Simon Holt opinion | Disliking Continuous use of pacemakers

Pacemakers should be highlighted on racecards

Running a horse without any intention to win is just about the worst offence that can be committed in horse racing as it is can cost punters who may have bet on the horse in question.

Yet, even in some of the biggest races staged this Flat race season, there have been horses who ran without being ridden to attain the best position possible.

I refer, of course, to pacemakers whose role is to set up a race for a better fancied stable-companion, or a horse in the same ownership, despite it being against the Rules Of Racing to facilitate a rival's chance or to run as a team.

Two years ago, Saturday's Betfred St Leger was won by the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt Continuous but, despite winning over a million pounds in prize money, the horse is now used to benefit younger stable companions.

In his last four races this season, Continuous has started at 50/1, 66/1, 100/1 and 40/1, setting the pace for Jan Brueghel in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Coronation Cup, and for Los Angeles in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

Then, on his latest appearance in the King George at Ascot, everyone anticipated that he would again make the running except he sat second behind Jan Brueghel.

In the end they finished fourth and fifth behind Calandagan and there were mystified looks all round.

While having great respect for all that Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien have achieved, it is saddening to see a Classic winner deployed merely as a sacrificial lamb and with questionable effect.

Sometimes, running pacemakers can lead to over-thinking a race, as was possibly the case in the King George. And, when Continuous had gone too fast for Los Angeles and set up the race for Ombudsman at Royal Ascot, O'Brien admitted they had got it wrong.

Later, the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood produced a shock result when the 150/1 rag Qirat was deployed to make the pace for stable companion Field Of Gold only to be given too much rope by the other runners.

And the same very nearly happened in the Juddmonte International in which Godolphin's Birr Castle was allowed to go over 20 lengths clear before being reeled in only late on by the ownership's number one hope Ombudsman.

Some have said that Birr Castle ran a career best, and he probably did at odds of (again) 150/1. But we can surely agree that, if it was the intention to win the race, he would not have been ridden in that manner.

In every race, each runner is usually bet on and, without knowing that he was merely a pacemaker, some punters will have backed Birr Castle when they had very little chance of winning.

The BHA needs to enforce the rules and, at the very least, require any horse who is fielded as a pacemaker to be declared as such with a note added to racecards.

Meanwhile, it was very revealing when John Gosden stated that one of the reasons he didn't want to run Ombudsman in Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes was because of the risk of his colt being crowded by a team of runners up a shortish home straight.

Horses running as a team. It's not supposed to be allowed.