Simon Holt on why the current whip rules still cause him concern ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

﻿AS always at dread times like these, the tragic death of 24-year-old Michael O'Sullivan as a result of a fall at Thurles serves as a sobering reminder, just three weeks away from a meeting where the speed, the danger and the desire are never greater, of the extreme risks taken by jockeys every day. O'Sullivan rode two winners at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023, including aboard Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and those memories are bound to feature in the solemn thoughts of racegoers during a few moments of respectful silence before the same opening race of the meeting on March 11. It is so gut-wrenchingly sad. While the home of steeplechasing, amid annual decreases in attendance and some shocking customer feedback last year, will be expected to provide an improved experience this time, the possibility of serious injury to horses and riders can never be entirely preventable. What can be avoided though - and this is something that now worries me ahead of all major meetings - are self destructive issues resulting from poorly drawn up rules. I refer to the disqualification for horses whose jockeys have exceeded the whip guidelines, a rule which has put British racing in a position where it could be embarrassed. And it is at the big meetings like Cheltenham, with so much at stake, where jockeys are more liable to try a little too hard.

"The feel he's given me is incredibly exciting!" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Pod: Sam Twiston-Davies

When the nuclear option of disqualification for overuse of the whip was first mooted, those in favour claimed that, after one demotion, it wouldn't happen again. I remember discussing the point with Sir Mark Prescott on 'Sky Sports Racing' a few years ago and counter-argued that to err is human. I felt there would always be the odd breach. So, sadly, it has proved. The highest profile thus far came in last October's Cesarewitch when first past the post Alphonse Le Grande was disqualified after the stewards considered that his rider Jamie Powell had exceeded the six-strike limit by four thereby triggering disqualification. After an appeal, the BHA's independent disciplinary committee decided, very surprisingly, that Powell's crucial 10th strike was unintentional and not the same as the previous nine, and Alphonse Le Grande was reinstated. As the governing body has ducked out of making whip-related disqualifications on race day (thereby acknowledging how upsetting it can be for punters), backers of the nose Cesarewitch runner-up Manxman neither got paid on the day, or following the original decision to disqualify. It was all a complete mess and made the sport look stupid. Two months later, jump jockey Lorcan Williams struck his mount Captain Bellamy 11 times at Newbury. The horse was disqualified and Williams banned for 14 days. So it's still happening. Not often but there is always the chance of human error.

Jamie Powell celebrates on Alphonse Le Grande