Simon Holt on the unusual low-key season of Charlie Appleby heading into July Festival

This week's July Festival at Newmarket can be of crucial importance to many of the trainers based at British racing's headquarters as there will be many potential owners in town and good results showcase skills.
Godolphin's number one trainer Charlie Appleby won't be looking for new clients but he will be keen to get a few winners in the famous blue silks on the board.
Domestically, this is far and away Appleby's least productive season since he was given the number one job in 2013 and hit the ground running with 61 winners.
Over the years, this affable, very experienced horseman has served his boss Sheikh Mohammed well and proved beyond any doubt that he was a solid appointment.
In 2015, he sent out 151 winners, and then 152 winners in 2022.
He has won the Derby with Masar and Adayar, and master-minded the careers of Blue Point, Ghaiyyath, Pinatubo, Hurricane Lane, Space Blues, Modern Games and Notable Speech to name just a few.
At home and abroad, he has won some massive prizes for his big-spending paymaster, including last spring when Desert Flower and Ruling Court won the 1000 and 2000 Guineas.
Sadly, the latter succumbed to illness and Desert Flower was seen only once more when finishing third to Minnie Hauk in the Oaks.
And, while Notable Speech contributed two Grade One wins across the Atlantic in the autumn, and the ever-reliable Rebel's Romance maintained his remarkable consistency, it was a season that probably promised more than it delivered at the highest level.
Things have got worse this year and, at the time of writing, Appleby has recorded just 32 winners in this country (albeit at a strike rate of 25%) from far fewer runners, and drew a blank at Royal Ascot.
It's a similar story for stable jockey William Buick who has ridden only 31 domestic winners in 2026 and has enjoyed higher profile success for John and Thady Gosden, wearing the Godolphin silks to victory most notably aboard Ombudsman at Sandown (Brigadier Gerard Stakes) and, sensationally, in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Something is not quite right. It looks like priorities might be shifting, maybe a greater concentration on quality over quantity or a greater emphasis on the international scene.
Or just a below average team of horses. Recent form remains a bit patchy though the two-year-olds Musical Times and Nabati were both impressive at Yarmouth last week albeit at short odds.
And the July meeting has often been a happy hunting ground; Appleby sent out seven winners on the first two days last year, a feat he would dearly love to repeat.
One of those was Distant Storm who beat none other than Constitution River in one of the maiden races, and the trainer often runs some of his best youngsters this week.
So it may well pay to keep an eye on PEACEFUL CHARM, a Dubawi full sister to French Listed winner Parachutiste in Thursday's British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies Stakes (at 4.10), while INNER CITY BLUES, whose debut York win last month has been boosted since by the runner-up, will go off favourite in a small field renewal of the Group Two Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25).
There will be high hopes that DEL MARO, beaten a nose in the Queen's Vase, might set the ball rolling in the opening Bahrain Trophy (1.50) while MAN OF VISION, beaten a neck on the Rowley Mile course in early May, goes in the Betway Handicap (3.00).
In the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45) WILD DESERT, third in the Superlative Stakes at this meeting last year, makes a belated reappearance under Ryan Moore with Buick switching to the Gosden trained Godolphin runner Morris Dancer.
On Friday, ACTING LADY, beaten two necks when last of three on her course debut last month, should build on that in the Weatherbys Banking Group British EBF Maiden Fillies Stakes (4.10) in which SORRENGAIL, a close relation of Space Blues, makes her debut (under Billy Loughnane).
On Saturday, AL HUDAIBA looks a strong contender for this year’s Superlative following a smooth course and distance win last time.
But one of the highlights for everyone this week will surely be the reappearance of the aforementioned REBEL'S ROMANCE (Buick) in the Princess Of Wales's Stakes on Thursday (3.35) in which he will be joined by stable companion ARABIAN CROWN (James Doyle).
Off the course since winning the Dubai City Of Gold in February (his fourth victory at Meydan), this absolute legend of a racehorse has won 21 of his 31 races including two Breeders Cup Turf wins and victories in Qatar, Hong Kong and Germany as well as a Royal Ascot win in last year's Hardwicke Stakes which saved his trainer from another ignominious blank.
No horse has been more synonymous with Godolphin's international ambitions in recent years than this gigantic eight-year-old who might have to come to the rescue again.
If not, one imagines Appleby receiving a summons to the Zabeel Palace in Dubai to explain himself while the Sheikh strokes a large white cat, and hungry piranha circle in a nearby pool.
To avoid this unwelcome scenario, the 'Boys in Blue' need a good week.
CHARLIE APPLEBY RUNNERS
THURSDAY
Newmarket: 1.50 DEL MARO, 2.25 INNER CITY BLUES, 3.00 MAN OF VISION, 3.35 REBEL'S ROMANCE/ARABIAN CROWN, 4.10 PEACEFUL CHARM, 4.45 WILD DESERT. Doncaster: 2.10 OTTOMAN CHIEF/QUEST FOR STARS.
FRIDAY
Newmarket: 4.10 ACTING LADY/SORRENGAIL, Ascot: 2.35 MYSTERIOUS TIMES
SATURDAY (possibles)
Newmarket: 1.40 AL WATHBA, 2.52 LOOK TO THE STARS/NATION'S HOPE/TALES OF WISDOM, 4.00 AL HUDAIBA. York: 3.12 MILITARY CODE.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.