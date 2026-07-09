Simon Holt on the unusual low-key season of Charlie Appleby heading into July Festival

Godolphin's number one trainer Charlie Appleby won't be looking for new clients but he will be keen to get a few winners in the famous blue silks on the board.

Domestically, this is far and away Appleby's least productive season since he was given the number one job in 2013 and hit the ground running with 61 winners.

Over the years, this affable, very experienced horseman has served his boss Sheikh Mohammed well and proved beyond any doubt that he was a solid appointment.

In 2015, he sent out 151 winners, and then 152 winners in 2022.

He has won the Derby with Masar and Adayar, and master-minded the careers of Blue Point, Ghaiyyath, Pinatubo, Hurricane Lane, Space Blues, Modern Games and Notable Speech to name just a few.

At home and abroad, he has won some massive prizes for his big-spending paymaster, including last spring when Desert Flower and Ruling Court won the 1000 and 2000 Guineas.

Sadly, the latter succumbed to illness and Desert Flower was seen only once more when finishing third to Minnie Hauk in the Oaks.

And, while Notable Speech contributed two Grade One wins across the Atlantic in the autumn, and the ever-reliable Rebel's Romance maintained his remarkable consistency, it was a season that probably promised more than it delivered at the highest level.

Things have got worse this year and, at the time of writing, Appleby has recorded just 32 winners in this country (albeit at a strike rate of 25%) from far fewer runners, and drew a blank at Royal Ascot.

It's a similar story for stable jockey William Buick who has ridden only 31 domestic winners in 2026 and has enjoyed higher profile success for John and Thady Gosden, wearing the Godolphin silks to victory most notably aboard Ombudsman at Sandown (Brigadier Gerard Stakes) and, sensationally, in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Something is not quite right. It looks like priorities might be shifting, maybe a greater concentration on quality over quantity or a greater emphasis on the international scene.

Or just a below average team of horses. Recent form remains a bit patchy though the two-year-olds Musical Times and Nabati were both impressive at Yarmouth last week albeit at short odds.

And the July meeting has often been a happy hunting ground; Appleby sent out seven winners on the first two days last year, a feat he would dearly love to repeat.

One of those was Distant Storm who beat none other than Constitution River in one of the maiden races, and the trainer often runs some of his best youngsters this week.