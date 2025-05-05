Simon Holt on the Chester May meeting and influence of the Classic trials

Reporting with golden prose on so many of the big meetings, where the Ballydoyle trainer often seemed to win everything, Down would try to find something different to say.

“I’ve done the man to death!” he once complained before producing, after a few fags, multiple effs and a glass of white wine, yet another piece of heartfelt phraseology and humour.

In fact, the two men always seemed to have a good rapport in interviews albeit that O'Brien is not, as far as I am aware, renowned for nights on the sauce or unrepentant chain smoking.

Nor, as a term of endearment, is he prone to calling his best friends and colleagues by the one word which is totally forbidden on live television.

The master trainer's prowess at this week’s three-day Boodles Chester May Festival, beginning on Wednesday, would test any reporter to deliver a fresh slant as he holds the record number of winners in all three of the Classic trials.

Still, the fact he only shares the record with 'Mr Combustible' Barry Hills in Thursday's Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (11 winners apiece) does suggest a smidgen of fallibility, though that could change this week given that he trains five of the 13 five-day declarations.

An additional eight winners in Wednesday's Weatherbys Epassport Cheshire Oaks and ten in the Boodles Chester Vase is pure domination, but it is surprising that only the 2013 Vase winner Ruler Of The World went on to Epsom glory.

Therefore, one gets the feeling that, while having a strong regard for the course and the invariably excellent surface, some of O'Brien's runners at Chester derive sometimes from the second or 'reserve' team akin perhaps to the local Wrexham football club in Sky Bet League One albeit doing very well (a recent 2-0 away defeat of Lincoln City) at that level.

So, however impressive they look round the 'Roodee', it may be unwise to get too carried away with their Classic credentials.