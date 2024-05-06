Simon Holt on the Chester Cup

Many horses win on the Flat and over hurdles, and others over hurdles and fences, but what you might call 'triple purpose' horses are a much rarer breed.

One of the best of the species to win under three codes was the swashbuckling Overturn who, after scoring twice on the Flat for the late Walter Swinburn, racked up a catalogue of big-race successes for Cheshire trainer Donald McCain, son of the legendary 'Ginger' who won four Grand Nationals with Red Rum and Amberleigh House. Displays of flamboyant, front-running versatility began in the 2010 Scottish Champion Hurdle, followed by a heroic, unchallenged Northumberland Plate win (from a wide draw) back on the Flat, and then, a month later, he crossed the Irish Sea to win the Galway Hurdle. At the beginning of this week, which features the 200th running of the (Duke Of Westminster supporting) Chester Cup on Friday, it is worth celebrating such an unusual horse - and a past winner of the meeting's signature race.

Overturn powers to victory in the Chester Cup

After running in the Christmas Hurdle, Champion Hurdle and Scottish Champion in the first few months of 2011 when McCain upheld the family tradition by winning the National with Ballabriggs, Overturn produced another trail-blazing performance round the Roodee where he was kicked clear from three furlongs out. And, 12 months later carrying 9st10lb on unsuitably soft ground, he failed by just under two lengths to hold off his stable companion Ile De Re, who then followed up in the Northumberland Plate. In between, Overturn won the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, beat Binocular in the Fighting Fifth, finished second in the International, third to Binocular in the Christmas Hurdle and second to Rock On Ruby in the Champion Hurdle. And, switched to fences in the 2012/13 campaign, the then nine-year-old won his first three novice chases, ran in the Arkle and, on his final career start, finished second to the future Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Special Tiara in the Grade One Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree. Now, that's what you call a career.