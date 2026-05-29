Simon Holt free horse racing tips for the ITV Racing meetings at Ascot and Haydock

Our tipster is back with five bets for Saturday's action across the meetings at Carlisle and Chester.

Simon Holt tips: Saturday, May 30 1pt win Opportunity in 13:30 Carlisle at 13/8 (Coral) 1pt win Brosay in 14:00 Carlisle at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Redorange in 14:33 Carlisle at 3/1 (General) 1pt win Heathen in 14:53 Chester at 16/1 (Paddy Power) 1pt win Supido in 15:30 Chester at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Following the abandonment of this week's two-day meeting at Haydock, Saturday's card has been shifted to Carlisle where ITV will show five live races, plus three from Beverley and one from Chester. Haydock and Carlisle are very different courses, the former is left handed and mostly flat whereas the latter is right handed, very undulating and has a stiff climb up the home straight. Carlisle also involves several turns, especially over the longer distances, and a low numbered draw position can be useful.

In the opening Betway Handicap, James Doyle should be able to take the shortest route aboard the William Haggas-trained, Wathnan Racing-owned OPPORTUNITY from stall three. This lightly-raced four-year-old returned from an 11 month absence and a gelding operation at Ascot earlier in the month and, from an unpromising position, he kept on well into third behind Wine Dark Sea and Bulletin who were both much more prominently ridden. A strapping type, Opportunity can be expected to improve for that run and Bulletin hardly let the form down at Kempton on Wednesday night with a good fourth from a bad draw.

The selection showed plenty of ability last season in just three starts, winning his novice at Haydock from the now top-class stayer Rahiebb and then was very badly hampered behind Amiloc in a listed race at Goodwood where, nevertheless, he then stayed on well under tender handling. Something was surely amiss when Opportunity finished tailed off in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and the return to Ascot was his first appearance since and, again, he wasn't knocked about. Clearly, this horse has plenty of potential and a handicap mark of 92 may look lenient in the future. He should be hard to beat. In the following Betway Reverence Handicap, BROSAY is fancied to strike winning form for rookie trainer Charlie Pike.

Tom Marquand looks a significant booking for this four-year-old who won Class Two handicaps at Windsor and Ascot for former handler Paul Attwater last summer, the latter performance off his current mark of 91. Brosay showed definite signs of returning to his best in another Class Two handicap at Newbury last time when leading narrowly from over a furlong out only to stumble badly inside the final furlong. With this slight drop in grade (Class 3), a railside draw (stall one), cheekpieces replacing blinkers and a top jockey aboard, all seems set for a bold effort. The Listed Betway Achilles Stakes features a class act in the 2024 Breeders Cup Turf Sprint winner Starlust but Ralph Beckett's speed ace hasn't been seen since finishing a fine fourth behind American Affair in the King Charles 11 Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. Any close reproduction of that form would surely be good enough here but the improving and race-fit REDORANGE is only 3lb adrift on official ratings after giving plenty of weight away to his nearest rivals at Windsor 12 days ago.

That classy effort warranted an 8lb rise and the Clive Cox-trained gelding has got better and better since winning at Chester early last season after which he was third at Royal Ascot and Goodwood, and finished second in a Listed race at Deauville. Redorange had no luck at all on his reappearance at York's Dante meeting when, according to his jockey Ryan Moore, he was denied a clear run on several occasions before finishing a creditable enough eighth behind Jakajaro in a hugely competitive field. The in-form Cox has again booked a high class rider in William Buick and Redorange is set for another good season. At Chester, SUPIDO could well defy a 4lb rise for his May meeting success under Billy Loughnane in the Virgin Bet Handicap as he remains well handicapped.

This still quite lightly raced French-bred finished a close fifth at the same fixture last year and then ran a blinder when fifth again in the Britannia at Royal Ascot off a mark of 98. His form tailed off a bit afterwards but, returning off a rating of 90 just over three weeks ago, he battled on well to hold off the well fancied Andrew Balding-trained Snow Master by half a length. He is now 4lb higher. Drawn two on the inside that day and three this time, the 'stalls Gods' continue to look down favourably on Supido and, with Loughnane booked again, he can beat course specialist Roman Dragon who has never won off his new mark. Earlier, in the Louise Keegan Handicap over two miles, HEATHEN could make a winning reappearance for trainer Jenny Candlish who has sent out three winners in the last week.