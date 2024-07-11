Simon Holt column: Loveable Kinross a class act in July Cup at Newmarket

Simon Holt looks ahead to Saturday's Group 1 feature - the July Cup at Newmarket - before addressing some of the issues facing racegoers.

THERE is not much one can add to the many heartfelt well wishes for my commentary colleague John Hunt following Tuesday evening’s horrific tragedy. As many have said, John is one of racing’s nice guys and a complete professional whether calling them home on course or for Radio 5, presenting on Sky Sports Racing or commentating so thrillingly at swimming championships. Only last month we shared a room and a balcony working at Royal Ascot and John was his usual easy company. While we all travel to the corners of the country and don’t see each other very often, the commentators are a good team and ‘Hunty’ is hugely respected and well liked by all.

THE Scottish 'burgh' of Kinross, about 13 miles south of Perth, has become well known in horse racing circles in recent years following the Grand National-winning achievements of local trainer Lucinda Russell. But there is another link to the town on the shores of Loch Leven, and that is with a wonderfully talented and growingly popular Flat horse of the same name. Kinross, trained so expertly by Ralph Beckett to rack up a string of high-level victories in recent years, will bid for a third Group One success in Saturday's My Pension Expert July Cup. Now a seven-year-old, the son of Kingman looked to have the racing world at his feet when winning by a jaw-dropping eight lengths on his racecourse debut at Newmarket's Rowley Mile course in October, 2019 and he was immediately stepped up to the highest level for one more run as a two-year-old, going off 13/8 favourite for the Vertem Futurity. But he could finish only fifth at Newcastle behind Kameko who beat him again into sixth in the pandemic-delayed 2000 Guineas the following June. Suddenly, that first-time-out win began to look like a fluke. Subsequent defeats in good company were also disappointing, but he won a Listed race on his final start of 2020 at Kempton before again failing to live up to his early potential when sent to Meydan over the winter. The turning point came when Kinross returned from Dubai and the decision was made to forfeit what must, at one stage, have looked like a future stallion career. Since being gelded in March of 2021, he has won eight times in 20 starts and placed in another seven.

His victories now include the John Of Gaunt Stakes, the Lennox Stakes (twice), the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (twice), the Park Stakes, Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint while he was also third in a Breeders Cup Mile and looked a little unlucky not to win a second Foret on Arc day last October. All in all, Kinross has become a truly admirable horse, probably best at a stiff six or an easier seven furlongs with some cut in the ground, and he did much to sustain Frankie Dettori's career in the past three seasons. Saturday's test is probably a bit on the sharp side (the six furlongs on the July course has a standard time about two seconds quicker than Ascot) but he ran well to finished third behind Shaquille last year and returned in good form at Newcastle on Plate Day, showing a lively turn of foot before being collared close home by a race-fit Montassib. Often better for his first run, that effort suggests Kinross could be set for another good season and it is no surprise to see that his entries again include the Lennox and the Sky Bet City Of York. And, all being well, another crack at the Foret could again be on the cards too. After the dashed hopes of his younger years, he has grown into a really impressive stamp and, in terms of popularity in my household, only Trueshan can compete with Kinross among current Flat racers. It was joyous to see the former win again at Sandown last Saturday and, if enough juice remains in the ground, Beckett's stable stalwart could just shine another light on the town in Scotland after which he is named.

