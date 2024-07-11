Simon Holt column: Loveable Kinross a class act in July Cup at Newmarket

Simon Holt looks ahead to Saturday's Group 1 feature - the July Cup at Newmarket - before addressing some of the issues facing racegoers.
THERE is not much one can add to the many heartfelt well wishes for my commentary colleague John Hunt following Tuesday evening’s horrific tragedy.
As many have said, John is one of racing’s nice guys and a complete professional whether calling them home on course or for Radio 5, presenting on Sky Sports Racing or commentating so thrillingly at swimming championships.
Only last month we shared a room and a balcony working at Royal Ascot and John was his usual easy company.
While we all travel to the corners of the country and don’t see each other very often, the commentators are a good team and ‘Hunty’ is hugely respected and well liked by all.
THE Scottish 'burgh' of Kinross, about 13 miles south of Perth, has become well known in horse racing circles in recent years following the Grand National-winning achievements of local trainer Lucinda Russell.
But there is another link to the town on the shores of Loch Leven, and that is with a wonderfully talented and growingly popular Flat horse of the same name.
Kinross, trained so expertly by Ralph Beckett to rack up a string of high-level victories in recent years, will bid for a third Group One success in Saturday's My Pension Expert July Cup.
Now a seven-year-old, the son of Kingman looked to have the racing world at his feet when winning by a jaw-dropping eight lengths on his racecourse debut at Newmarket's Rowley Mile course in October, 2019 and he was immediately stepped up to the highest level for one more run as a two-year-old, going off 13/8 favourite for the Vertem Futurity.
But he could finish only fifth at Newcastle behind Kameko who beat him again into sixth in the pandemic-delayed 2000 Guineas the following June. Suddenly, that first-time-out win began to look like a fluke.
Subsequent defeats in good company were also disappointing, but he won a Listed race on his final start of 2020 at Kempton before again failing to live up to his early potential when sent to Meydan over the winter.
The turning point came when Kinross returned from Dubai and the decision was made to forfeit what must, at one stage, have looked like a future stallion career.
Since being gelded in March of 2021, he has won eight times in 20 starts and placed in another seven.
His victories now include the John Of Gaunt Stakes, the Lennox Stakes (twice), the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (twice), the Park Stakes, Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint while he was also third in a Breeders Cup Mile and looked a little unlucky not to win a second Foret on Arc day last October.
All in all, Kinross has become a truly admirable horse, probably best at a stiff six or an easier seven furlongs with some cut in the ground, and he did much to sustain Frankie Dettori's career in the past three seasons.
Saturday's test is probably a bit on the sharp side (the six furlongs on the July course has a standard time about two seconds quicker than Ascot) but he ran well to finished third behind Shaquille last year and returned in good form at Newcastle on Plate Day, showing a lively turn of foot before being collared close home by a race-fit Montassib.
Often better for his first run, that effort suggests Kinross could be set for another good season and it is no surprise to see that his entries again include the Lennox and the Sky Bet City Of York.
And, all being well, another crack at the Foret could again be on the cards too.
After the dashed hopes of his younger years, he has grown into a really impressive stamp and, in terms of popularity in my household, only Trueshan can compete with Kinross among current Flat racers.
It was joyous to see the former win again at Sandown last Saturday and, if enough juice remains in the ground, Beckett's stable stalwart could just shine another light on the town in Scotland after which he is named.
GOODWOOD managing director Adam Waterworth reports sluggish sales ahead of the course's big summer meeting beginning on July 30 and believes there is an urgent need for better promotion of the sport.
At a time when there is so much competition for public attention (particularly among younger people) along with a growing disconnect between the urban and rural and negative views on animals being used for entertainment, horse racing seems to be slipping down the sporting league.
Waterworth believes there is nothing wrong with the customer experience at the big festivals - and Royal Ascot was superb once again - but it is questionable whether some other meetings across the country always offer value for money or that the racecourses couldn't put on a better show.
Here are a few observations:
THE COST: Racing is an expensive day out. At many meetings, a husband and wife would probably have to budget for at least £100 to include admission, some food and drink, and modest betting not to mention their travel costs.
CARD ONLY: Many courses won't accept cash yet on-course bookmakers pay out in cash. And then punters have nothing to spend their winnings on.
REFRESHMENTS: Pricing is a regular complaint.
TOILETS: An absolute basic requirement and many racecourses do not have enough, or do not provide even adequate temporary facilities, when attracting big crowds. To see female racegoers queuing for the loo on busy days, and sometimes the men too, is not a good look and hardly an encouragement for them to return.
ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR: Has become a massive problem, especially at themed meetings or when there is after-racing music. This is a societal issue over-spilling onto racecourses who need the income, but very off-putting for core racegoers. Heightened security seems the only answer.
FACILITIES: The infrastructure at many courses is old-fashioned and tired. Yes, renovation is expensive but a coat of paint and a clean-up/tidy-up here and there would help.
INFORMATION: Many racecards carry explanations of how to bet and how to read the information (eg, name of owner, trainer, breeding, etc) associated with each horse. But for those who don't buy a racecard, there is nothing and big screens are not particularly useful in this respect.
In France, several courses have old fashioned information boards containing advice on pari-mutuel betting and profiles of the top jockeys and trainers, and some of the equine greats of the sport.
Innovative Plumpton has a massive information/historical display on the back wall of its main grandstand.
GAPS: Information boards would give racegoers something to look at between races especially if they are run an atmosphere-killing 35 minutes apart. That is too long, especially at Flat meetings which run back-to-back sprint races. The distances of races could be mixed up a bit.
PRE-RACE: There has been renewed talk recently about horses not parading for very long in the paddock and being saddled up in the stables rather than in the pre-parade area. The horses are central to any day's racing and it's not good if racegoers don't get to see much of them.
In France and Australia, all runners walk round the paddock in racecard order but it hardly ever happens here. It shouldn't be difficult to get this organised and would be of great help to racegoers, cameramen and TV presenters before each race.
Horses should normally canter down to the start in front of the stands (unless the going needs protecting) and, if there is to be a parade before a big race, it needs to be properly adhered to. Otherwise, what's the point?
AT THE START: It's important that races start on time but misbehaving horses can cause understandable delays. Trainers whose horses are regularly difficult to load need to do better and it is unedifying - and perhaps alarming for new racegoers - to see a reluctant participant man-handled roughly into the stalls. Crazily, more gentle means of persuasion such as offering horses a pick of grass or splashing some water at them from behind to encourage them forward is disallowed.
TIPPING FORUM: Some courses have a regular tipping panel before racing and others do not. Most of the pundits/announcers/commentators who take part in forums do so voluntarily. They can be a good guide to the day ahead and a bit of pre-racing entertainment for racegoers.
GETTING IN AND OUT: When arriving at racecourses, there are often marshalls to help you in and park up but, when it comes to leaving (often around rush hour for afternoon meetings), you're on your own.
