Simon and Ed Crisford win Keeneland Grade 1 with Choisya

Lining up in the Jenny Wiley Stakes, Choisya tracked the pace on the inside and got a dream run through on the final bend when Kehoe Beach edged out and took up the running under Luis Saez.

The pair toughed it out at the front while 3/1 favourite Excellent Truth looked for room in behind and found her path blocked when Choisya drifted off a true line. Excellent Truth did pick up when a gap finally appeared but had run out of track.

Jockey Flavien Prat objected to the result but the stewards allowed the result to stand.

Choisya, a Listed winner at Haydock in August, has enjoyed a stellar winter campaign; winning twice at Meydan before heading to the States to complete her hat-trick.

Saez told bloodhorse.com: "I knew when I got to the top of the stretch I came out a little bit, but I don't think I bothered the other horse.

"I stayed in my lane. She ran a big race and I'm so proud they gave me the opportunity with this filly to win this Grade 1.

"We knew there was a lot of pace in the race, so the plan was to break clean and go to the rail. I followed the speed and at the top of the stretch I had the rail so I took it. She gave me a good run and a great finish."