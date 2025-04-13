Simon and Ed Crisford win Keeneland Grade 1 with Choisya

Choisya provided Simon and Ed Crisford with their first top level success since 2023 when winning at Keeneland on Saturday.
Lining up in the Jenny Wiley Stakes, Choisya tracked the pace on the inside and got a dream run through on the final bend when Kehoe Beach edged out and took up the running under Luis Saez.
The pair toughed it out at the front while 3/1 favourite Excellent Truth looked for room in behind and found her path blocked when Choisya drifted off a true line. Excellent Truth did pick up when a gap finally appeared but had run out of track.
Jockey Flavien Prat objected to the result but the stewards allowed the result to stand.
Choisya, a Listed winner at Haydock in August, has enjoyed a stellar winter campaign; winning twice at Meydan before heading to the States to complete her hat-trick.
Saez told bloodhorse.com: "I knew when I got to the top of the stretch I came out a little bit, but I don't think I bothered the other horse.
"I stayed in my lane. She ran a big race and I'm so proud they gave me the opportunity with this filly to win this Grade 1.
"We knew there was a lot of pace in the race, so the plan was to break clean and go to the rail. I followed the speed and at the top of the stretch I had the rail so I took it. She gave me a good run and a great finish."
