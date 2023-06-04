Sporting Life
Action from Chantilly

Simca Mille enters Royal Ascot picture with Group 2 victory at Chantilly

By Sporting Life
13:58 · SUN June 04, 2023

Simca Mille was cut to 14/1 from 25/1 for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot following victory in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly on Sunday.

Trained by Stephane Wattel, the Tamayuz colt was returning to winning ways having landed the Prix d'Harcourt on his seasonal return before finding Iresine too strong in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp at the end of April.

The dip back to Group 2 level, combined with a step up to a mile and a half, clearly suited the four-year-old, who cruised up on the outside of Kertez with a couple of furlongs to travel and stretched nicely clear under Alexis Pouchin to win by around three lengths.

Sky Bet go 14s for the 10-furlong Group 1 at Royal Ascot, with Paddy Power and Betfair both offering 16/1 (from 33/1), a market currently headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg.

In what is building up to be one of the most eagerly-anticipated races of the meeting, Adayar, Bay Bridge, Desert Crown and My Prospero are other potential contenders in the day-two feature.

