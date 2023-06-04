Simca Mille was cut to 14/1 from 25/1 for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot following victory in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly on Sunday.

Trained by Stephane Wattel, the Tamayuz colt was returning to winning ways having landed the Prix d'Harcourt on his seasonal return before finding Iresine too strong in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp at the end of April. The dip back to Group 2 level, combined with a step up to a mile and a half, clearly suited the four-year-old, who cruised up on the outside of Kertez with a couple of furlongs to travel and stretched nicely clear under Alexis Pouchin to win by around three lengths.

Far too good!



A third Group Two success for Simca Mille as the 2/5 favourite cruises to victory in the Grand Prix de Chantilly...pic.twitter.com/1sL6sLYg2B — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) June 4, 2023