Silvestre de Sousa made his last ride in Britain for the time being a winning one when partnering the Chris Dwyer-trained Sir Oliver to victory at Yarmouth.

It was a trademark De Sousa ride, with the Brazilian showing all of his strength aboard the well-backed 11/8 favourite as the pair kept on gamely for a one-and-a-half-length success in the seven-furlong Fat Larry’s Burgers Handicap. The three-time British champion is now set to head to Hong Kong for an initial six-month spell and will look to add to the success he enjoyed in the Far East in 2018 when landing the Hong Kong Cup on Glorious Forever as well as winning the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship. The 2022/23 Hong Kong racing season kicks off at Sha Tin on September 11, and De Sousa told Sky Sports Racing: “I will miss riding here and the people I ride for, but the opportunity has come and I feel like it will be good. “It will be competitive, but I like to be competitive. But it is a lovely environment, the racing is good and I’m looking forward to it.”

