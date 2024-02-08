Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle report: Handstands wins at Huntingdon for Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling insisted it was a case of job done after Handstands secured his ticket to next month’s Cheltenham Festival when maintaining his unbeaten record with an impressive success in the M1 Agency Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Arriving on the back of victories at Hereford and Newcastle the Tim Radford-owned five year old put in another stylish performance to extend make it a hat-trick of victories for the season in the Listed feature. Anchored second last through the early stages of the extended two miles three furlong contest the 9/4 chance jumped the third last alongside his three rivals before laying down his challenge rounding the home turn. Appearing to be travelling best of them all in the hands of Harry Cobden on the approach to the penultimate flight the Getaway gelding quickly asserted under the Grade One winning rider on the run down to the last.

Although favourite Jango Baie attempted to stage a late rally Handstands had matters well in control with Cobden pushing his mount out to score by a length and a half to set up a tilt at the Grade One Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival on March 13. Pauling said: “He is so raw. Looking at him walking around the paddock against a couple of those I thought Oh God. He looks a shell, and he looks a horse for next season. There is no bottom to him. He lobbed around there very relaxed and when Harry wanted him he came alive. He didn’t pick up the bridle for the first two miles. It was really pleasing. “I don’t think he is short of speed. I was just very pleased. It was job done today and we will see what we do next. “I don’t think he had to try too hard again. I was genuinely really pleased and I couldn’t have been happier. He was a bit careful at the second, but it was a great ride from Harry. He is an exciting horse for the future and we will look at the Baring Bingham now. “That shouldn’t have taken too much out of him and he has won on good ground and he has won on heavy ground.”